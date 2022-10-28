“He’s got a bit of everything” – Watford fan pundit names Hornets star as the best player in the Championship

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Championship is always a tight league but looking at some of the names in the second tier this season, it definitely looks to be one of the most competitive yet.

With the relegation of Watford, Burnley and Norwich last season there are Premier League players competing in the league whilst teams like QPR and Sheffield United have some of the best talent at this level.

The top of the league table shows a decent mix of the two in the league and it’s yet to be seen who will have it in their squad to go all the way they can this season.

However, we decided to ask one of FLW’s Watford fan pundits Justin Beattie who he thinks is the best player in the league and he said: “I honestly think the best player in the Championship is Joao Pedro.

“He’s 21-years-old, he’s exciting to watch, he’s got a bit of everything, he runs for fun, he assists as well as scores goals, when he’s in the team there’s an immediate lift to the play around him.

“The fact that we nearly lost him to Newcastle for an eye watering sum of money should demonstrate how good this lad is.

“So I personally think Joao Pedro is the best player in the Championship.”

The Verdict:

Although Justin is bound to spend more time appreciating Joao Pedro more than others in the league, it’s not an unreasonable shout as Watford keeping hold of him this summer was a great bit of business with a Premier League move looking certain for the player.

This season, the forward has scored three goals and provided two assists and at such a young age you can imagine his form will only improve as the season goes on.

Watford haven’t had a start to the season as good as they would have hoped however, if they can find some form as a team then you can imagine Pedro will only have a bigger impact and make his mark on the league this season.