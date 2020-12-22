‘He’s gone then’, ‘No way’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react as player is linked with fresh move to the Premier League

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Published

4 mins ago

on

Everton are the latest club to register their interest in signing Reading defender Omar Richards according to the Daily Mail. 

It had previously been revealed by the Reading Chronicle that both West Ham United and Crystal Palace were interested in a deal to sign the left-back.

Richards has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Berkshire-based side this term, and has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

The Royals are well in contention to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term as well, as they sit eighth in the Championship table, and just outside of the play-off positions on goal difference.

But it remains to be seen as to whether the club will be able to keep hold of Richards heading into the January transfer window, with the youngster out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign.

Therefore, it won’t come as a surprise to hear that other clubs are keen on signing the defender, who has been a big miss for the Royals in recent weeks through injury, as their results suffer a slight hit.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful have taken to social media to react to the news of Everton being linked with a move for Richards.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


