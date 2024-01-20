Highlights Ipswich Town's Leif Davis has praised Leeds United's young player Archie Gray, stating that he is destined for success.

Gray has impressed this season despite playing out of position for much of the campaign.

He has attracted the attention of big clubs.

Ipswich Town and Leeds United may be battling for automatic promotion, but the Tractor Boys' left-back Leif Davis has been full of praise for one of Whites' star players this season.

Former Leeds man Davis made the move to Portman Road in the summer of 2022 and has been a revelation for the Tractor Boys over the last two seasons.

Leif Davis' time as a Leeds United player - Transfermarkt Season Played 2018/19 5 2019/20 5 2020/21 4

Having joined Leeds in 2018 and progressed through the club's academy, Davis is well-placed to speak about the club's brightest talents and the Ipswich man was full of praise for 17-year-old Archie Gray.

Davis on Gray: "He's going to the top"

Speaking on the Football Daily YouTube channel, the Ipswich man was full of praise for the Leeds wonderkid.

Davis said: “He was still in school when I was with him, but I thought he was my age when I trained with him, he was so comfortable when he came in with the lads, it was mental.

"An athlete as well, the best runner I’ve ever seen.

"He’s going to the top, 100%."

This is very high praise, but it shouldn't be a surprise given Gray's form for Leeds this season. Despite being a central midfielder by trade, the youngster has predominantly featured out of position at right-back for Daniel Farke's side and hasn't looked out of place in the slightest.

Remarkably, before Leeds' first game of the Championship season against Cardiff City, Gray had never played a minute of senior football. The fact he's adapted so well is a credit to how much potential he's got, and it's no surprise that he was attracting interest from bigger clubs earlier on in the season.

According to TEAMtalk, both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund were interested in Gray, but he has since signed a new long-term deal at Elland Road, helping to allay any fears of him leaving anytime soon.

Archie Gray and Leif Davis set for automatic promotion race

Ipswich have been the league's surprise package this season and currently find themselves in the Championship top six.

However, in recent weeks, both Southampton and Leeds have started to gain ground on Ipswich and, with Leicester seemingly out of sight, there are three teams aiming for one automatic promotion place.

When the sides met at Elland Road in December, Leeds came away with a surprise 4-0 win over the Tractor Boys, but despite Leeds' obvious quality, they've struggled for consistency at times this season, particularly on the road.

The news that Archie Gray will remain with Leeds is a huge boost, and a blow to their promotion rivals with the 17-year-old obviously highly rated by opposition players, as seen by Davis' comments.