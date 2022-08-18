“He’s going to score a lot of goals” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit raves over player performance following Plymouth Argyle drubbing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic blew a potential promotion rival in Plymouth Argyle away on Tuesday evening, defeating the Pilgrims 5-1 at The Valley to send a message to the rest of the division.

Plymouth have had a mixed start to the 2022-23 season, but have defeated two solid teams in Barnsley and Peterborough United on their own patch either side of a defeat on the road to Fleetwood Town.

And they were powerless to stop the Addicks in London earlier this week, who are now on seven points out of a possible 12 to kick off the campaign.

Think you’re a Charlton Athletic expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1) What is the nickname of the club? The Addicks The Shrimps The Sky Blues The Posh

The goals were shared around by Ben Garner’s side, with the likes of Charlie Kirk, Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare and teenager Miles Leaburn all hitting the target.

There was also a debut goal for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who was thrown in straight from the start for his Charlton debut against Argyle, and duly delivered in the 11th minute to open the scoring.

According to Wyscout, Rak-Sakyi completed 38 out of his 57 total actions, which included all three of his dribble attempts being succesful, an 88 per cent pass accuracy and his one and only cross being an accurate one as well.

The 19-year-old has come in for high praise from FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming, who is excited to see more of the Crystal Palace loanee.

“Extremely impressed with Jesurun’s performance,” Ben said.

“Obviously it’s a great team performance which has allowed him to shine a little bit more, but he took his goal very nicely, looked a threat, could and probably should have had another goal towards the end of the first half.

“But he looked incredibly strong on the ball, willing to do the dirty work as well, but when he got on the ball, his close control and ability to beat a man is something that we need.

“It’s not something necessarily that Charlie Kirk and Diallang Jaiyesimi are great at – Corey Blackett-Taylor has it in his arsenal – but great to have another fast, tricky winger.

“Him alongside Kirk, Blackett-Taylor and Jaiyesimi is a really promising set of four wingers, and I think he’s going to score a lot of goals in this Ben Garner system if he puts in the performances like he did against Plymouth.”

The Verdict

Having netted prolifically for Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2 competition last season, there was always going to be hype and expectation surrounding Rak-Sakyi.

He’s got somewhat of a blocked path to Patrick Vieira’s first-team right now, even though he did start on the final day of the Premier League last season against Manchester United, but an EFL loan move can only do him good.

And he’s gotten off to the perfect start with a goal on his Charlton debut, and you get the feeling that there is more to come.

With Rak-Sakyi starting all season, the Addicks will be a threat going forward and he will be looking to add to his goal tally this weekend as they take on Cambridge United.