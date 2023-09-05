This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The departure of Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United only happened on transfer deadline day.

Speculation surrounding the Colombian had been rife throughout the summer window.

Bournemouth managed to seal a loan deal for the winger, with Jaidon Anthony going in the other direction to Elland Road.

Anthony came through the ranks at the Cherries, but he had fallen down the pecking order over the last year or so.

Meanwhile, Sinisterra was set to be a key part of Daniel Farke’s side should he have remained in Yorkshire.

How big of a loss is Luis Sinisterra to Leeds United?

FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith has claimed that Sinisterra would have been one of the top players in the division had he stayed with the club.

However, he is happy to see the back of him and is now excited by what Anthony can bring to the team as his replacement.

“Think it’s fair to say that we’ve lost one of the best three players in the Championship by losing Sinisterra on loan,” Smith told Football League World.

“It’s obviously a blow.

“However, given how the fans were chanting about him against Sheffield Wednesday, I won’t repeat it, I think our minds are made up on him and he’s going to be forgotten very quickly.

“We don’t need players with rotten attitudes stinking up the place, creating a horrible mood in the dressing room.

“So it’s a good job him and his agent are out of our hair really.

“On top of that, if Jaidon Anthony hits the ground running then happy days.”

Sinisterra joined Leeds in the summer of 2022 from Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The forward made 19 appearances in the top flight, including 13 starts, contributing five goals.

However, relegation to the Championship called into question his future at Elland Road, with the forward even taking himself out of first team contention for a couple of games amid transfer speculation.

Anthony will be hoping he can slot into Sinisterra’s place in the squad once the team returns to action later this month.

Leeds are currently 15th in the Championship table following a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Farke’s side have earned just six points from a possible 15 going into the first international break of the campaign.

Next up for the Whites is a clash away to Millwall on 17 September.

Will Jaidon Anthony be a good replacement for Luis Sinisterra?

Anthony arrives with good experience under his belt at just 23-years-of-age.

The forward has made 33 appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries, and also played a key role in helping the team gain promotion from the Championship.

He contributed eight goals and six assists when Bournemouth finished second in the table under Scott Parker in 2022.

A similar level of output would be a huge boost to Leeds in their pursuit of the same goal this year.

While it remains to be seen whether he can play to the same level of Sinisterra for Leeds, this is a promising replacement for the forward.