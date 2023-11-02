Highlights Crysencio Summerville has become a key player for Leeds United, contributing six goals and four assists this season.

Leeds should offer Summerville a new contract to protect his transfer value from Premier League clubs.

Summerville's recent performances and interest from other clubs make it important to secure a new deal that reflects his value to the team.

Crysencio Summeville has become one of Leeds United’s most important players this season.

The winger was the subject of intense transfer speculation in the summer, but opted to remain at Elland Road.

Since then, he has contributed six goals and four assists, playing a crucial role in the Whites’ rise to third place in the table.

The 22-year-old will be key to any potential promotion push this campaign, currently leading the way for goals and assists in Daniel Farke’s squad.

This has led to many suggesting that the forward should be given a brand-new contract to reward him for his performances so far this season.

Should Leeds United offer Crysencio Summerville a new contract?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit believes that a new contract could protect Summerville’s transfer value ahead of inevitable interest from Premier League clubs.

He has claimed that offers will almost assuredly happen in the summer, if not January, given how well he has been performing in recent weeks.

“Summerville’s proving to be the real difference-maker for this team at the moment, with the goals he’s scored in October,” Smith told Football League World.

“You can only hold onto a player for so long in this division when they are playing like that.

“Interest in the summer from the likes of Burnley showed us that he’s got Premier League football waiting for him no matter what happens to us this season.

“And that’s why we need to get a new deal agreed pretty much ASAP, to show him what he’s worth to us.

“He signed a new deal for 2026 at the start of last season, but that’s only two years away from next summer.

“So his value won’t really be optimal for us from that point on.

“And then, to sum it up really, when you have Fabrizio Romano pointing out his form on social media it’s perhaps the clearest indication that he’s going to be a wanted man from this point onwards.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, two points clear of the chasing pack outside of the play-off places.

The gap to the top two is nine and 14 points respectively ahead of Friday night’s big game with leaders Leicester City.

How important is Crysencio Summerville to Leeds United?

In October alone, Summerville contributed five goals and three assists, as the team won four of five league games.

The one fixture he didn’t start was the one Leeds lost, with his 21-minute cameo against Stoke City proving not enough to turn around a 1-0 deficit.

A new contract would better reflect his newfound importance to the team, and would be a fine reward for his recent performances.

It would also protect the player’s value in the transfer market which will be needed, as it does seem inevitable that further interest will arrive for his services given the quality of his displays in the last few weeks.