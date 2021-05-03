Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘He’s going nowhere!’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans send clear message as West Ham begin to circle

Published

1 hour ago

on

Fresh transfer interest has emerged in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall as the summer transfer window looms.

Worrall has endured a bit of a frustrating campaign individually, being limited to only 30 appearances in the Championship due to injury.

Worrall has broke his ankle and cracked a rib over the course of the season, but the 24-year-old has still been one of the Reds’ standout performers this term.

But with Forest failing to win promotion once again this season, the Premier League are calling for Worrall.

According to Alan Nixon, it’s European hopefuls who are now interested in signing the defender, with Burnley and Norwich also waiting in the wings.

The Hammers are said to have made calls for the centre-half, with David Moyes interested in bringing another defender to the London Stadium.

Worrall is an adored figure on Trentside, and having signed a new long-term deal last season, the Reds don’t exactly have any reason to sell this summer, other than to raise funds after losing a lot of money in the last year.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to West Ham’s interest in the centre-back…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He’s going nowhere!’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans send clear message as West Ham begin to circle

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: