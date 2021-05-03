‘He’s going nowhere!’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans send clear message as West Ham begin to circle

Fresh transfer interest has emerged in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall as the summer transfer window looms.

Worrall has endured a bit of a frustrating campaign individually, being limited to only 30 appearances in the Championship due to injury.

Worrall has broke his ankle and cracked a rib over the course of the season, but the 24-year-old has still been one of the Reds’ standout performers this term.

But with Forest failing to win promotion once again this season, the Premier League are calling for Worrall.

According to Alan Nixon, it’s European hopefuls who are now interested in signing the defender, with Burnley and Norwich also waiting in the wings.

The Hammers are said to have made calls for the centre-half, with David Moyes interested in bringing another defender to the London Stadium.

Worrall is an adored figure on Trentside, and having signed a new long-term deal last season, the Reds don’t exactly have any reason to sell this summer, other than to raise funds after losing a lot of money in the last year.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to West Ham’s interest in the centre-back…

No surprise with the quality of his performances this season. Personally I'd not even entertain bids under 20m for a young English centre half that can play a bit too #nffc — TheSlack🦍 (@theSlack22) May 2, 2021

This surprises no one.. — JustTomTorque (@ForestFanTom1) May 2, 2021

They can admire from afar, he's going nowhere!! — Trev NFFC 🔴⚪ (@TrevChapmanNFFC) May 2, 2021

Always thought he'd be the one that we'd sell this coming summer and he probably deserves it. Been fairly consistent last 2 seasons. We've got Mbe Soh to hopefully slot in next to Mckenna and gives us funds for strikers, a winger and hopefully another cm after Garner goes back — Wiklo (@adamwiklo) May 2, 2021

Not surprising — 🔭 (@_alexnffc) May 2, 2021

Wouldn’t want him to go… but least we have Mbe Soh, selling youth players keeps us going financially just need to be clever and have cheaper replacements who have a bigger sell on — Scott Wakefield (@ScottWa85749198) May 2, 2021

Suppose Stuart Pearce knowing Joe well will have put a good word in — Mark Bradley (@bradder5) May 2, 2021

He will go to the highest bidder, then I'd imagine we will use it to reinvest. — ®️ (@Rocky1Red) May 2, 2021

Be gutted if he goes, but Forest need to get the price right, I think he's worth more than Matty Cash — Stuart Pearce (@StuartP82521356) May 2, 2021