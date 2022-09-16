“He’s giving me Kyle Waker vibes” – QPR fan pundit offers early verdict on Manchester United loan signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following the arrival of Michael Beale at Loftus Road this season, the new head coach has been working on adding to his Queens Park Rangers side in the hope that his side can push up towards the top six this season.

Beale has made good use of the loan market due to his Premier League contacts, and one of those summer signings at the club was right-back Ethan Laird from Manchester United.

Laird spent the 2021-22 season on loan at both Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, but now is continuing his development in the capital.

Since arriving at Loftus Road, the 21-year-old has started every game for the his new side and has already contributed a goal and an assist during the campaign.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir what he’s made of Laird’s performances so far this season.

“I’ve got to say Ethan Laird is giving me Kyle Waker vibes from when we had him on loan in 2010-11 when we won the Championship. I just feel it’s a very similar sort of loan,” Louis said.

“He’s a top player, from a top Premier League club in the same position, similar sort of attributes in terms of the pace, the ability to get forward, the ability to also defend and I’ve really, really been impressed and I think so far really, every time even Laird has played since he’s joined the club he’s looked like the missing piece that we’ve been lacking in that area of the pitch for a number of years to be honest.

“We haven’t been blessed with many good right backs in the past so to have him at the club is massive and it’s exciting and again, he’s just another one, as long as he stays fit, he’ll keep putting in these performances and it gives us so much going forward and this is in a back four as well, we haven’t even seen Ethan Laird in a back five as a wing-back so that option’s there too.

“But yeah, 100% he’s giving me Kyle Walker vibes and I’ve been thoroughly impressed with him so far and he seems to really, really like it at QPR which is obviously a plus.

“It’s just a position we’ve been crying out for to improve on as years have gone by and Ethan Laird is certainly putting in the performances to justify that.”

The Verdict:

Ethan Laird is a young player who has certainly added a spark to QPR’s team this season and as Louis says, he seems to be a player providing something they’ve missed out on for a number of seasons now.

The fact that at 21-years-old he is already an established first team starter in a side that has the aim of the play-offs this summer speaks volumes about his talent and the potential he has.

You would expect his game to only grow this summer as he continues to play regularly and if he stays fit, you can imagine he will be a very important part of the Rangers side this term.