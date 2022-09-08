“He’s getting rave reviews” – West Brom fan pundit offers verdict on youngster he is most excited about at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have been able to offer first team opportunities to players from the club’s youth system on a more regular basis when operating outside of the Premier League.

Taylor Garnder-Hickman broke through last season and remains a regular fixture around matchday squads under Steve Bruce.

Promotion is the priority for the Baggies, with the club desperate to return to the top-flight in the not too distant future but producing homegrown players is always something that satisfies supporters.

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt highlighted one exciting prospect at the club who could make an impact at The Hawthorns in the coming years.

Speaking to Football League World, Matt said: “I think the one youngster that Albion fans are now getting excited about, and rightfully so from what we’ve seen, is Caleb Taylor.

“He’s on loan at Cheltenham Town, he made a couple of appearances last season, son of Martin Taylor the former Birmingham City defender.

“Caleb Taylor captained the U23s team to Premier League Cup success last year, in that youth team competition, and he’s looked really assured both physically, defensively and in possession, he’s got a bit of everything from what we’ve seen and now he’s getting rave reviews at Cheltenham.

“It’s really encouraging, so I think he’s going to be the next cab off the rank.”