Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘He’s finished’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to frustrating injury blow v Leeds United

Published

5 mins ago

on

Stoke City have been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with Ryan Shawcross being forced off just seven minutes into their friendly match against Leeds United. 

The centre-back struggled for consistent game time with the Potters last season with an injury-hit campaign limiting him to five senior appearances in all competitions.

It was a disappointing league campaign for Stoke as well, as they finished 15th under the management of Michael O’Neill.

Shawcross has made 450 competitive appearances for Stoke in all competitions, but has struggled to keep himself injury-free in recent seasons, which will be a concern.

This latest injury blow could prompt O’Neill to dip into the transfer market ahead of the new Championship season, which gets under way in the near future.

Stoke are set to take on Millwall in their opening match of the season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Potters.

Plenty of Stoke City supporters took to social media to react to Shawcross’ latest injury blow.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He’s finished’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to frustrating injury blow v Leeds United

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: