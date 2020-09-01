‘He’s finished’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to frustrating injury blow v Leeds United

Stoke City have been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with Ryan Shawcross being forced off just seven minutes into their friendly match against Leeds United.

The centre-back struggled for consistent game time with the Potters last season with an injury-hit campaign limiting him to five senior appearances in all competitions.

It was a disappointing league campaign for Stoke as well, as they finished 15th under the management of Michael O’Neill.

Shawcross has made 450 competitive appearances for Stoke in all competitions, but has struggled to keep himself injury-free in recent seasons, which will be a concern.

This latest injury blow could prompt O’Neill to dip into the transfer market ahead of the new Championship season, which gets under way in the near future.

Stoke are set to take on Millwall in their opening match of the season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Potters.

Plenty of Stoke City supporters took to social media to react to Shawcross’ latest injury blow.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

When will the management accept he is a walking injury and it’s time to move on? Thank you and goodbye but hopefully a place in the coaching staff — David Cartlidge (@scfcseniorgrump) September 1, 2020

Thank you for everything Ryan but it’s time to stop putting yourself through pain. Hang the boots up lad — Euan Dyer (@DyerEuan) September 1, 2020

How has Shawcross got the entire football league on strings then 😂😭😭 — Harry Keig (@HarryKeig) September 1, 2020

Please Ryan, for your own sake stop. — Matt Swift (@MSwift94) September 1, 2020

hes finished , get him a role with the academy — george (@george95349403) September 1, 2020

Just get rid of shawcross he always gets injured — Jake (@Jake15127604) September 1, 2020

Hopefully he retires so he dosent get another injury as bad as last season 😔 — stokie Max (@BeamontMax) September 1, 2020

7 MINUTES I give up just retire already — …. (@ethan02020) September 1, 2020

His careers actually over man😔 — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) September 1, 2020

He’s finished unfortunately — ‏ً (@jensonj671) September 1, 2020