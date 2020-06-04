‘He’s fighting a losing battle’ – The task at hand for Gerhard Struber at Barnsley: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Championship is set to resume on June 20th, and clubs like Barnsley will be keen to get off to a strong start to give them the best chance of avoiding relegation.

The Tykes currently sit rock bottom of the table, seven points adrift of safety with nine games left to play, it’s a perilous position to be in.

Do you give any hope of Struber keeping Barnsley up?

George Dagless

I do.

Whether he actually does remains to be seen but I firmly believe that they have a good chance of achieving safety this season .

They were beginning to roll before the break and if they can get back to that kind of form, though it will be tough after so many months, then there is every chance they will be ok.

He’s got real belief that they’ll be fine and that is rubbing off on the players with the mental side of things so important in a scrap for survival.

They’ve obviously still got a bit of a gap to overhaul, but they’re going to be close to doing it I think.

Alfie Burns

He’s got a huge task on his hands and my gut feeling is that Barnsley have given themselves a little bit too much to do this season.

The saving grace for Barnsley is that the Championship relegation battle is compact and teams can be caught.

That could work in their favour, but when you look at their young squad there are question marks over their experience of situations like this and whether they have the nous to pull themselves somewhere near safety.

Perhaps Struber’s job will be taking Barnsley down, building toward another promotion and then looking to establish the Tykes in the Championship when his feet are firmly under the table.

Jacob Potter

I think he’s fighting a losing battle.

Struber has made a positive impact since arriving at the club, but he simply doesn’t have the resources available to him to get out of the relegation zone.

Barnsley are seven points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign, and I just can’t see where they’re going to put together a positive run of results to lift themselves out of the bottom-three.

The other teams around them have some favourable matches still to play this season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they were to pull further away from the Tykes as the season edges closer to a conclusion this term.