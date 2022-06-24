“He’s exactly what Albion need” – West Brom fan pundit reacts as transfer secured for 28-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have landed somewhat of a coup with the addition of attacking midfielder Jed Wallace to their ranks.

Despite having numerous contract offers on the table, including from his previous club Millwall, the 28-year-old opted to put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at The Hawthorns, joining another exciting midfielder in former Reading man John Swift to become Steve Bruce’s second signing of the summer.

Wallace had spent the previous five years at The Den, racking up goals and assists for the Lions in the Championship, but with a big decision to make following the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign, he has opted to jump ship to Albion.

It is a signing that has excited West Brom fans, including FLW’s Baggies fan pundit Matt, who is enthused at the prospect of Wallace in the starting 11 for the 2022-23 season.

“I think as an Albion fan you have to be happy with the signing of Jed Wallace,” Matt said.

“Even if you haven’t seen him play much, just judging by his stats from the last couple of seasons in the Championship, he’s exactly what Albion need.

“He got 18 goal contributions last season in a Millwall side who aren’t exactly known for their creativity and attacking output – he’s performed for them on countless occasions.

“And I think even the style of play and the way he goes about his business is really appealing, almost an old-fashioned type of winger, someone who will beat his man, get crosses into the box, which is promising for Daryl Dike, and is also a really good set-piece taker, something I think we lacked a bit last season – we have to try and maximise every opportunity that we can to score goals.

“I’ve got a number of Wolves fans as friends who thought he was pretty underwhelming when he was at Molineux, but I’m sure he’s come on leaps and bounds now – like I said just look at his stats which are phenomenal, you have to be happy with the signing, especially when looking at Albion’s problems last season.”

The Verdict

Even though he’s yet to spend a penny in terms of a transfer fee, Steve Bruce has already secured some very good players this summer – ones with Championship experience.

West Brom weren’t at their creative best last season, but firstly adding John Swift and then linking him up with Wallace is a power move from the Baggies.

They are one of the big hitters in terms of size and also finances in the second tier, and they’re making that count currently with their signings.

Daryl Dike is probably salivating at the thought of Wallace’s deliveries and Swift’s through balls – the end of July which is when the Championship starts all over again cannot come soon enough for Baggies fans to see their new players in action.