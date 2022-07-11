“He’s ex-Reading, still lives in the area” – Reading FC fan pundit identifies ideal Royals summer signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The summer transfer window is set to be a busy one for Reading, who have already gotten down to business but are also running the rule over multiple players.

Due to serious financial breaches, the Royals were placed under transfer restrictions by the EFL last summer, which doesn’t allow the club to pay transfer fees, meaning they are restricted to just loan deals and free agents.

Tom Ince and Dean Bouzanis have signed permanently, whilst loan deals have been completed for Joe Lumley and Tyrese Fornah, and along with that quartet, plenty of individuals are also trialling for Paul Ince.

They include the likes of Connor Wickham, Josh Murphy and Sam Hutchinson, and another player – who despite not being on trial – that has been linked to the Select Car Leasing Stadium is Jeff Hendrick.

The Republic of Ireland international has been cast aside at Newcastle United, and FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt thinks that he will be the most ideal addition that could come into the squad at the club this summer.

“I’ve thought about Shane Long coming in – he’s ex-Reading, still lives in the area, experienced but also one that I think that’s been talked about on loan and possibly coming in is Jeff Hendrick,” Johnny said.

“We’re woefully short in central midfield, and that’s the position we’re really in need of filling, so yeah – he’s been talked about and there’s a few that have been mentioned that haven’t materialised like Jamie Shackleton of Leeds.

“We obviously need a left-back as well, but they’re in short supply.”

The Verdict

Despite being solid at Premier League level for Burnley, the Championship is probably Hendrick’s level now.

It will do him no good sitting on the sidelines for the first half of the season at Newcastle, so ideally he needs to sort himself out with a loan move away from the Magpies.

Even though Reading will only be able to pay a small portion of his wages, Hendrick on paper would probably come into Paul Ince’s squad as one of their best players.

Therefore, he’s an individual that the Royals should try incredibly hard to bring in, although they may end up losing out to another Championship side.