‘He’s dropped his mate’ – Many Barnsley fans delighted with one particular decision from Struber

Barnsley will look to turn the Championship table on its head this afternoon as they take on promotion-chasing Leeds United at Elland Road.

Gerhard Struber’s side are currently rock bottom of the Championship table and know the need to pick up points quickly if they are to pull off the great escape and avoid an instant relegation back into the third-tier.

It isn’t going to be easy for them, though, with Leeds on the agenda today and only four points away from the Premier League.

Ahead of a tough clash with Leeds, Struber has made two changes, with Conor Chaplin and Aapo Halme both coming into the side.

📋 Here's how we line-up for our Yorkshire Derby. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 16, 2020

Jack Walton will continue in goal, with Kilian Ludewig, Michael Sollbauer, Mads Andersen and Jordan Williams all retaining their place.

Halme could come into a back-five with them, but he may also shield a back four, depending on Struber’s favoured system.

Callum Styles and Alex Mowatt are in the midfield, whilst the attacking players include Cauley Woodrow, Jacob Brown and Chaplin.

In reaction to the team news, plenty of Barnsley fans were pleased, with many happy to see Marcel Ritzmaier out of the side…

Yes ritzmaier been dropped 🤪 — Chad Hart (@chadhart110) July 16, 2020

The gods have listened — Intertykes_edits (@intertykes) July 16, 2020

No Ritzmaier😍😍😍😍 — Frosty (@kallum_frost) July 16, 2020

NO RITZMAIERRRRRR — Daniel🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@danielbfc_) July 16, 2020