Leeds United are expected to launch a major overhaul of their squad this summer as they prepare for a return to the Championship.

A number of players who are currently on the books at Elland Road have been linked with moves away from the club ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

One of the individuals who falls into this particular bracket is Marc Roca, who has been touted as a target for Barcelona.

Barcelona's interest in Marc Roca

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Roca has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona.

It is understood that the Blaugrana are currently looking to sign a midfielder who will be able to help fill the void left by Sergio Busquets.

Busquets has made 722 appearances for Barca, and is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

How did Marc Roca fare for Leeds United last season?

Signed by Leeds last summer from Bayern Munich, Roca would have been hoping to make a major impact in the Premier League for the club.

However, despite being utilised on 32 occasions at this level, the midfielder was unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

As well only providing three direct goal contributions, Roca registered a relatively underwhelming pass success rate of 79.4% in the top-flight, and recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.50 in a Leeds shirt.

Given that Roca's deal with Leeds is set to run until 2026, they could secure a respectable fee for him this summer from a potential suitor.

What has Carlton Palmer said?

Making reference to Barcelona's interest in Roca, Carlton Palmer has admitted that he is surprised that a club of this stature are looking into the possibility of making a move for the midfielder.

The former Leeds man has also revealed that he believes that Roca will leave Elland Road this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "I'm surprised to hear the reports that Barcelona want to sign Marc Roca from Leeds.

"Roca is a player with enormous talent, but he's done nothing in his time at Leeds United to suggest that a club of huge stature like Barcelona would want to sign him.

"I think it's likely that he will leave Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League, but the destination at this juncture is unclear."