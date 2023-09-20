Highlights Kieran McKenna has received praise from Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer for his work as Ipswich Town's manager, leading the team to a second-place finish and automatic promotion last year.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have given praise to the work done by Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town so far.

McKenna took the reins of the first team squad at Portman Road in December 2021, and has since brought the team from League One to the Championship.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur coach has earned plenty of praise for the work he has done with the Tractor Boys over the last two years.

McKenna led the squad to an impressive second place finish in the league last year, with his players earning 98 points on their way to automatic promotion from the third tier.

The club is now targeting another promotion already this year, with their sights firmly set on earning a place back in the Premier League.

Ipswich have been out of the top flight since 2002, and have only made the play-offs in the Championship three times in the years since.

What have Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer said about Kieran McKenna?

Lineker was asked a question about up-and-coming managers that are outside the Premier League that people should be keeping an eye on.

The Match of the Day host quickly turned his attention to McKenna, citing the Ipswich boss as one of the most exciting coaches not in the top flight.

He has praised the work done by the 37-year-old.

“I think he’s done a brilliant job with them,” said Lineker, via The Rest is Football podcast.

“He’s young, he was youth coach at Manchester United, he was with Tottenham a bit before that.

“He’s done a great job.

“They’re flying at the top of the league.”

Alan Shearer agreed, claiming “he’s doing a really good job.”

Ipswich earned another important three points on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over promotion rivals Southampton at St. Mary’s.

It is a clear sign of the team’s progress under McKenna that they could go away to a team that was in the Premier League last year and get the victory.

The Suffolk outfit are now second in the Championship table, leapfrogging ahead of Leicester City before the Foxes play tonight.

Ipswich are just one point behind league leaders Preston North End after seven fixtures.

McKenna’s side will be aiming to keep up this early-season form in order to push for a top two spot.

But a competitive Championship this year will likely see teams rise and fall in the race for automatic promotion this campaign.

Next up for Ipswich is a clash with Blackburn Rovers at Portman Road on 23 September.

How important is Kieran McKenna to Ipswich Town?

McKenna deserves all the praise he has received for the work he has done with Ipswich so far.

The coach left Man United after everything fell apart at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and took the risk of branching out on his own as a manager.

This has paid off handsomely, and it is now just a matter of time before he ends up as a Premier League manager at some point in his career.

It could yet be with Ipswich, as their form in the early parts of this term have shown they could be a contender for promotion.