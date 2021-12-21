‘He’s dominating’ – Tony Mowbray makes admission over Blackburn Rovers ace

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted to the Lancashire Telegraph that he feels Darragh Lenihan is at the top of his game right now.

The Rovers skipper was in fine form for his side once more at the weekend as they claimed an impressive 4-0 victory over Birmingham City in order to further strengthen their credentials as one of the early pace setters in the Sky Bet Championship.

Lenihan certainly played his part to great effect during the game itself, with the Irishman coming up with an assist for Reda Khadra’s goal as he played a fine pass to the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee.

Now Mowbray has claimed that this is the best that he has seen the defender play since taking on the role with Rovers, as he stated the following recently:

“I need to mention Lenihan who has the added responsibility of being captain and is standing out like a man mountain.

“I’m delighted for Darragh.

“He’s right at the top of his game, you can tell the way he’s dominating, he’s towering over players inches taller than him, his passing he looks so assured, long passing, short passing. I think he’s got clear pictures in his mind of how we want to play, what his job is.”

The Blackburn captain has now played his part in 21 Championship games this season and has certainly become a key player for Mowbray in more recent times.

Lenihan’s contract is due to expire in the summer of next year however, with the Lancashire outfit sure to be doing everything they can to tie the defender to a new deal.

The Verdict

The defender is certainly setting himself apart from many as one of the best centre backs in the entire division and is full deserving of the plaudits coming his way.

He is not only domineering in defensive situations, but is also having an affect in the attacking third when he is allowed time on the ball to pick a pass.

Securing him on a new contract will now be one of Blackburn’s main priorities moving into the new year, with the 27-year-old sure to attracting interest from elsewhere.

As one of the main cornerstones of the side, Rovers will know that it will be crucial to hold onto the Irishman.