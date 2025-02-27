This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Despite currently finding themselves deep in relegation contention, few EFL fanbases have enjoyed a happier past six years than Plymouth Argyle.

Under the financial stewardship of Bristol-born businessman Simon Hallett, who joined the club in October 2018, the Pilgrims have enjoyed two promotions in five full seasons, and are currently fighting to retain Championship status for a third season running.

Plymouth Argyle - Full campaigns under Simon Hallett's ownership (as per Transfermarkt) Season Division League Position 2019/20 League Two 3rd (Promoted) 2020/21 League One 18th 2021/22 League One 7th 2022/23 League One 1st (Promoted) 2023/24 Championship 21st

While the Devonshire side may have found their limitations as a lower-end second-tier side, the Green Army have largely seen success under Hallett's reign.

Simon Hallett, attending forums and exciting supporters, says pundit

FLW asked resident Argyle fan pundit, Chris, what questions he might want to ask the chairman if given the opportunity. However, his answer revealed that, given Hallett's recent efforts, this hypothetical scenario may be easily achievable...

Chris said: "Simon Hallett is a very busy man at the moment. However, he still managed to make time to attend a recent fan forum where eager supporters put their burning questions to him a few days ago.

"With this, he was able to clarify information, including potential new investment and the opportunities of future revenue streams.

"From this he was able to clear up, in detail, what the reasoning had been behind certain business decisions of the club, and expanding the Argyle name into international territory, to potentially tap into new revenue streams.

"The one message that I would like to send across to Simon Hallett if the opportunity arose would be that he's doing a fantastic job for the club, not only from a business perspective, in relation to ensuring we continue to be one of the most sustainable clubs in the Championship, but also in terms of making sure that Argyle remains a family-friendly and attacking-style football club. This not only excites supporters, but also brings us together around the club."

Glowing praise for Plymouth's owner, whose near-seven-year tenure has overseen the Pilgrims rise from League Two to the Championship.

Plymouth's survival will not dictate supporter relations

While relegation for many clubs in England's second-tier would be an unthinkable travesty, Plymouth supporters are used to doing their dues lower down.

The confidence vocalised by Chris is not unfounded, as regardless of results, the fanbase seemingly agrees en masse that as EFL clubs go, Plymouth are run superbly well, and with this, it is likely that relegation will not dictate supporter-owner relations as it might others.

This idea can be backed up statistically, as in August 2024, Argyle ranked 19th out of 206 clubs in the Fair Game Index 2024 national study, voted best in the entire Championship for financial stability.

Confidence in one's chairman can be a rare sensation throughout the English game, making Plymouth Argyle the envy of most below them, and perhaps even a select few above.