‘He’s deluded’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s surprising claim after Preston draw

Leeds United will have been frustrated with their performance on Boxing Day, as they played out a 1-1 draw against play-off chasing Preston North End at Elland Road.

The Whites struggled to gain a foothold of the game on the night, and were fortunate that Stuart Dallas’ deflected strike late on found the back of the Preston net.

The result means that Leeds are now eight points clear of third-placed Brentford in the Championship table ahead of their game against Birmingham City on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa made the surprising admission in a post-match press conference in that he felt his side dominated the majority of the game against the Lilywhites despite only coming away with a point to show for their efforts.

Bielsa felt #lufc controlled 75% of the game & created enough chances to win. Disappointed with opening 20 mins & struggled to move the ball side to side in front of own penalty area to find space for a vertical pass through the lines. — Adam Pope (@apopey) December 26, 2019

It’s safe to say that plenty of the Elland Road faithful didn’t agree with Bielsa in thinking that Leeds controlled 75% of the game against Alex Neil’s side.

See the best of the reaction from Leeds supporters on Twitter below….

Controlled 75% of the game. Not sure about that…. — Lynsey H (@HeppellLynsey) December 26, 2019

for me preston were the better side for most of the game, great away performance from them. leeds poor for most of 60 minutes but last 30 was a bit more like it. — Einar Gudmundsson (@EinarSveinn) December 26, 2019

I mean, for atleast 45 mins we were dreadful so I think he's being a bit kind there — Jake (@Jonesylufc88) December 26, 2019

He’s deluded if he really thought that — Paul Thompson (@Kelsallraider) December 26, 2019

Was he watching the game I watched? — Soulboy73 (@Soulboy731) December 26, 2019

How many times have we heard that now 🤔 — dezzafromscarborough (@dezza2542) December 27, 2019

Garbage for 70 minutes — Nathan (@njm1990) December 26, 2019

Why can’t managers or coaches just say their team was shocking today? I never understand it. — ⚽️ Kevin Power ⚽️ (@kevinpower93) December 26, 2019

I don’t think we controlled the game for 75 mins — jon rosten (@jonro1465) December 26, 2019

