‘He’s deluded’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s surprising claim after Preston draw

Leeds United will have been frustrated with their performance on Boxing Day, as they played out a 1-1 draw against play-off chasing Preston North End at Elland Road. 

The Whites struggled to gain a foothold of the game on the night, and were fortunate that Stuart Dallas’ deflected strike late on found the back of the Preston net.

The result means that Leeds are now eight points clear of third-placed Brentford in the Championship table ahead of their game against Birmingham City on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa made the surprising admission in a post-match press conference in that he felt his side dominated the majority of the game against the Lilywhites despite only coming away with a point to show for their efforts.

It’s safe to say that plenty of the Elland Road faithful didn’t agree with Bielsa in thinking that Leeds controlled 75% of the game against Alex Neil’s side.

See the best of the reaction from Leeds supporters on Twitter below….

