‘He’s definitely one who could leave’ – Which Premier League clubs could suit Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz?

Ben Brereton Diaz has enjoyed a magnificent start to the campaign under Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers.

The Chilean international is even leading the goalscoring charts in the Championship at the moment, alongside Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals in 11 games this season, with six of those goals in his last three games for Rovers.

Brereton is out of contract in the summer, and even though talks over a new deal remain ongoing, Football League World understand that Blackburn are ready to active a 12-month extension option.

Could we see interest emerge from elsewhere as January looms, though, and could we see a departure take place at Ewood Park?

That was one of the topics discussed on yesterday’s FLW TV Debate show, where we identified six players who we feel will leave the EFL for the Premier League in January.

Brereton Diaz didn’t make the initial selection of players, but after a fan suggested his name, our man Adam Jones had his say.

He said: “Consistency will be key. I think Harvey Elliott leaving and Adam Armstrong also leaving for Southampton has allowed him to take centre stage.

“He said not so long ago that Chile have given him so much confidence – boy, we can tell that.

“The goalscoring form is amazing at the moment, and I think that’s a great shout. I think he’s definitely one who could leave.

“I’m not 100% sure on what Premier League side he will go to, but he’s young enough to improve. He’ll only get better with more experience.”

