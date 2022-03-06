“He’s definitely given us another dimension” – Russell Martin delivers verdict on 21-year-old’s performance against Coventry

Russell Martin has heaped his praise on Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, in a conversation with Wales Online, with the 21-year-old netting twice during their 3-1 victory over play-off-chasing Coventry City yesterday afternoon.

The former Southampton forward netted a brace for the first time in his professional career this far, with his desire to get in behind and subsequent speed causing all sorts of havoc for the Coventry defence.

Remaining in 16th place, Martin’s side are now 11 points from the play-0ffs and have a game in hand on the majority of the club ahead of them.

Obafemi now has five goals in 19 appearances for the Swans this season and will be looking to emerge as a more consistent source of goals during the concluding stages of the campaign.

Speaking to Wales Online, Martin spoke about Obafemi’s influence against what has been a relatively strong Coventry backline this season: “Real pace is something we’ve missed and we’ve lacked for a large part of the season.

“It’s something that scares opposition defenders. There’s no doubt about it. Pace is the worst thing to play against. I would say that being a slow centre-half. But I don’t think anyone enjoys playing against that even when you’re quick. He’s definitely given us another dimension.

“I just want us to finish really strongly this season. It’s about growing and trying to keep improving and hopefully he’ll be part of that.”

The verdict

Obafemi’s pace and energy has caused opposition defenders problems this season, however, he was at his very best against Coventry.

Not only did he contribute with two goals, but he was a constant thorn in the side of the Coventry backline.

It remains to be seen if the Swans are able to inflict any pressure on the play-offs in what remains.

Admittedly, it would take something out of the ordinary for the Swans to trouble the top-six places, however, they are a side who do possess a lot of quality.

Obafemi is a player who is only going to improve with experience, which is a frightening prospect given the performances he has recently put in.