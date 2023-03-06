“He’s come on leaps and bounds” – Stoke City fan pundit urges club to explore summer transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

He may not have had the most impressive of starts to life at Stoke City, but Will Smallbone is now showing exactly why he was signed on loan last summer and why Alex Neil wanted to keep him for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Having played 16 times for Southampton in the Premier League – although just four times last season, Smallbone dropped into the Championship with the Potters in search of more first-team football, and that is something he’s had with 32 league outings so far to his name.

Despite being a regular starter under Alex Neil, the 23-year-old’s performances have been inconsistent for the best part, but as Stoke’s form has improved in recent weeks with some major victories, so has Smallbone.

He saved perhaps his best showing for this past Saturday when he notched a hat-trick of assists in the club’s 5-1 drubbing of Sunderland as he cut back the ball for Josh Laurent’s opener before then unselfishly squaring the ball to Tyrese Campbell for the second of the afternoon when he was through on goal.

Smallbone then clipped in the free-kick which saw Dwight Gayle head home goal number five of the afternoon for Stoke in what was the complete performance from player and club alike – and with his improved showings recently, FLW’s Potters fan pundit Ben Rowley believes that a permanent deal should be looked at by the powers that be if he continues to perform.

“Stoke sent back a lot of loan players in January and for me Will Smallbone would’ve been one of them,” Ben said.

“Don’t get me wrong, he worked very hard but he didn’t really have much of an end product and it led to us being very bland up-front and not scoring many goals, and as an attacking midfielder we need someone creative.

“I don’t know what’s happened over the last couple of weeks, maybe the new signings in the January window spurred him on or allowed him to play his game properly, but he’s come on leaps and bounds throughout February and into March and a lot of Stoke fans are saying we should sign him permanently.

“Whether Southampton would let him go, particularly if they’re going to get relegated, they may want him as part of their drive back for promotion.

“But I think it’s fair to say if he keeps on the rate he’s going, I think he should definitely be explored as a permanent signing.”

The Verdict

This could be a defining season for Smallbone, who in his career so far has suffered from some unfortunate injuries that have kept him out for a while.

He’s well and truly proven his fitness though for Stoke, and his performances in recent weeks have improved to the point where some Potters fans have gone from being indifferent about him to Smallbone being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Ae he’s contracted at Southampton until the summer of 2024, Smallbone will have a big decision to make in the coming months as to where he sees his future.

With how Alex Neil trusts him though to be the attacking midfielder in his system, it won’t be a shock if he’s one of Stoke’s top transfer targets over the course of the upcoming summer months.