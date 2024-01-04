Highlights Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville attracts interest from Premier League clubs like Brighton, who see him as a potential replacement for Kaoru Mitoma.

Summerville has emerged as one of the best attacking players in the Championship this season, with 12 goals and six assists in 23 appearances.

Leeds fans believe Summerville is a Premier League player and hope the club can retain him for their promotion push, but acknowledge that he may leave if Leeds fail to go up.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from the Premier League, including from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Alan Nixon via Patreon claims that Roberto De Zerbi's side have the winger on their radar as a potential replacement for Kaoru Mitoma, who has been subject of speculation himself, given his own rise in stature since moving to the South Coast.

Summerville joined the club from Feyenoord in 2020 and had to bide his time in the youth set up before being handed more first-team chances in West Yorkshire. He then signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.

Leeds were hopeful he could improve upon last term, where he scored four and assisted a further two in what was his major breakout season with the Whites, and he has since emerged as one of the best attacking players in the Championship this season.

The forward has featured in 23 of the team’s first 26 league games this season, contributing 12 goals and six assists already, making him one of the most prolific and deadly forwards in the league.

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 0 0 0 2021/22 9 0 0 2022/23 31 4 2 2023/24 24 12 6

Nixon said: said: "Brighton are keeping an eye on Leeds United’s tricky attacker Crysencio Summerville - in case they lose Kaoru Mitoma."

"The Seagulls do not want to lose the skillful Japanese wide man but are doing their homework all the same.

"Summerville is key to the Leeds promotion push and it would take a big fee to land him next month. However, if the Elland Road side does not go up then he could be sold in the summer."

Brighton's interest in Crysencio Summerville

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes Summerville is a Premier League player already, but expects Leeds to hang onto him until at least the summer.

He said: "At this moment in time, I'm not really at all concerned about anyone looking at Summerville, because Brighton aren't the only team that have been linked with him.

"He's clearly happy playing the best football of his career at the moment, so there should be no worries really.

"Brighton have never really been suckered into overpaying for players, so will surely not be keen on buying Summerville right now, given that our asking price is going to be sky-high - and rightly so.

"In the long run, though, it is impossible not to be worried about Brighton and others chasing Summerville. He's a Premier League player in waiting, and Mitoma is going to be of interest, so they'll need to replace him with someone of the same sort of quality in terms of carrying the ball.

"If we don't go up this season, we can just kiss him goodbye."

Summerville is a player Leeds must retain

The Dutchman is arguably the Championship's best winger, and will be crucial to Leeds' promotion hopes for the second half of the campaign.

His speed, directness, and decisiveness in the final third make him a threat against anyone, be that in settled play against a low block, or in transition on the counter-attack.

However, Smith is correct to point out that Summerville won't be a Leeds player in the summer if they fail to achieve promotion, given his trajectory as a player and development this season.