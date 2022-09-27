“He’s clearly got some talent” – Wigan Athletic fan pundit keen to see Latics strike permanent Everton transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nathan Broadhead shone in League One last season and he is now getting the chance to prove himself a division higher in the Championship with Wigan this campaign.

The striker, who is on loan from Everton, has already featured in a handful of games for the Latics and shown what he can be capable of. So far, the 24-year-old has produced one goal in seven outings for the club, although most of those appearances have come off the bench.

Give the striker some starting spots though and he could score even more for Wigan over the rest of the season. The signs are there though that he could be a real talent and he proved as much with Sunderland in the last campaign too. With the Black Cats, he bagged a total of 13 in 27 for the club, as he helped them to a third tier promotion.

Now, he should have ample opportunity to do similar in the Championship. If he can, then there could be plenty of teams scrambling for his signature in either the winter window or at the end of the season. For now though, he remains a Wigan player and if he continues to impress, then he could be snapped up on a permanent deal.

Wigan Athletic’s Football League World fan pundit Adam Pendlebury would certainly welcome that too, as he claimed he is ‘very much of the view’ that he would like to add the 24-year-old on a full-time basis. He claimed that the player has ‘clearly got some talent’ and it seems as though the Latics fans would certainly like to see Broadhead at the DW Stadium on a permanent basis.

Speaking about the player then, he said:”From what I’ve seen of Broadhead so far, and I think it’s all been from the substitutes bench, is that he’s clearly got some talent. His touch is very good, his movement’s good and when he gets a chance he can finish. His goals to game ratio last season, albeit in League One, was very good. I guess a lot is going to depend on numbers in January and what the likely cost would be (as well as if Everton would be willing to let him go). But in terms of what I’ve seen in relation to talent, I’d be very much of the view that I would like to sign Nathan on a permanent transfer.”

The Verdict

Nathan Broadhead is still young and still clearly has the potential to be a good striker, at least in the EFL.

The issue is that at 24-years-old, he is now well into his twenties and could do with a more permanent switch so he can settle down and kick on with his career. When you see what the player is capable of when given regular action – as his goal ratio at Sunderland proved – it makes it more frustrating that he has had to just sit on the bench for Everton.

He’s been solid so far for Wigan in the Championship too, which suggests that the step up in division is not too much for him and he could be a decent second tier striker. He hasn’t managed as many goals or games as he did with the Black Cats but that could come over the rest of the season.

If a team was prepared to bring Broadhead in on a full-time basis though, you would think that kind of transfer deal would suit the player and allow him to kick on with his career.