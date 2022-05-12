“He’s certainly worth a gamble” – Preston North End fan pundit reacts to transfer link with Watford player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are reportedly eyeing up a move for Watford striker Andre Gray this summer.

According to The Sun (May 8th, page 59) is looking to add to his frontline this summer by potentially bringing the Hornets forward to Deepdale.

Gray is out of contract at Watford and spent the 21/22 season out on loan at Championship side QPR.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden for his thoughts regarding the links with Andre Gray.

“I think I speak for every Preston North End fan when I say that the priority is we get Cameron Archer back.” Sam told FLW.

“We all know the quality shown right throughout his loan spell really, and I’m more than confident if we get Archer back he’s a 20 goal a season striker. Towards the end of the season he had that great link up with Riis.”

“But obviously, if you can’t get Archer back, you’d want to bring someone back – a similar type of player and I think that’s the type of player Andre Gray is.”

“He’s really quick, he can stretch defences in behind which is obviously similar to what Archer can do. He’s quite good in 1 v 1 situations and even though he only scored ten goals last season, I think he did it in about 12 starts. That shows that even at the age of 30, he can still score goals at this level.”

The ultimate Preston North End end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did PNE play in their first game of the 2021-22 season? Bristol City Hull Swansea West Brom

“I’d be more than delighted to, if you can’t get Archer back, take Andre Gray in.”

“Obviously wages will be a bit of a struggle. There was reports he was on about 80 grand a week at Watford, obviously Preston won’t even offer anything near that, but if you can fit him in around the 15 to 20 bracket, I think anywhere near that. But if you can fit him in around the 15 to 20 bracket, I think he’s certainly worth a gamble.”

“I’m confident that if we give him a run of games he’d reward us with the goals.”

The Verdict

Andre Gray’s time at Watford certainly cannot be called a success, but that does not mean he does not have plenty to offer at Championship level.

He has showed previously that he is capable of scoring goals at this level, and even though he only scored 10 at QPR, he did so with a really good minutes to goals ratio.

With Preston looking for someone to play alongside Emil Riis, Andre Gray could make sense – particularly on a free transfer.

Of course, that would depend on wages not being an issue, but if they aren’t, Gray could be a good option for Preston when the window opens.