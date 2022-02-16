“He’s certainly an exciting prospect” – Birmingham City fan pundit delivers thoughts on Jobe Bellingham’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Since becoming Birmingham City manager in March 2021, Lee Bowyer has not been shy when it comes to giving academy stars a chance to shine at St. Andrew’s.

The Blues have some talents coming through their ranks, with the main one to perform regularly this season being teenage midfielder Jordan James, who has 14 Championship appearances to his name.

League minutes have also been given to George Hall, Mitchell Roberts and Marcel Oakley but the name that everyone wants to know about is Jobe Bellingham and whether or not he can follow in the footsteps of his older brother Jude.

The latter of course departed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 for a club-record fee and despite only appearing twice for Birmingham’s first-team, 16-year-old Jobe has already been linked with a link-up with Jude in Germany at Dortmund, as well as Premier League giants Liverpool being interested.

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland believes it’s only a matter of time before top flight interest becomes something much stronger for Bellingham and he can see the club cashing in on the teenager, who has scored five goals in eight under-18 Premier League matches this season.

“If the right offer came in – an amount of money that we couldn’t say no to – then 100 per cent I think I would be willing to sell him (Bellingham),” Oxland said.

“He’s an exciting player, I actually think he’s better on the ball than his brother is but his brother is more versatile, well-rounded and a little bit quicker and covers ground more.

“Jobe on the attacking side of things though that little bit of flair that his brother maybe didn’t at times so he’s an exciting prospect – they are very different players but they do have some similarities, especially mentality wise and you’ll see that both on and off the pitch.

“So Jobe is an exciting talent, hopefully we can see more of him in the side but he is still very young and we’ll have to wait and see but from the brief glimpses so far he’s not done himself any harm and he’s certainly an exciting prospect.

“I feel like if he wants to better his career then staying at Blues is definitely the best option, he’s more likely to get game-time, and I think he just needs to wait for that proper breakthrough and then maybe a move to a bigger club would be best for his career.

“But in regards to Blues, if the right offer came in then I wouldn’t be surprised if the club took it to boost finances and keep the EFL and FFP happy.”

The Verdict

Jobe was always going to attract attention due to what happened with his older brother, and there’s been a real clamour for him to have his breakthrough this season.

Lee Bowyer has to protect the 16-year-old though if he thinks it’s necessary to not throw him in right now, but he’s gotten the odd appearance here and there to show what he’s about.

Now Bellingham junior has made his first Championship cameo appearance, Birmingham fans want more and that’s understandable, but they have strengthened in attacking areas in January to the point where it’s hard to see him getting minutes between now and the end of the season.

That may be the best course of action – Blues aren’t going to get the size of bids like they did for Jude two years ago and the offers they do get may not be enough financially just yet to tempt them into selling

But if he were to gain more exposure before the end of the campaign then the bids may reach a size where they’re too good to turn down.