“He’s brought life back into place” – Former West Brom midfielder issues verdict on Carlos Corberan

They are now preparing for a return to Championship action against Sunderland on Monday night with Johnson praising the new Albion head coach for bringing life back to the club so quickly.

When asked of his assessment so far of Corberan, Johnson told the Express and Star, Johnson said: “In fairness you can only say good things about him, there are only good things that have come out of what has happened since he has arrived.

“They look fitter and stronger, and they are playing with smiles on their faces, they are enjoying it, they know what they are doing, it is great to see and the results are showing that.”

Johnson went onto highlight the impact on individual players, with Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley coming in for praise.

“We talked about Kyle Bartley, he has gone from not being involved to coming in, scoring goals and the manager praising him as one of the best centre halves in the league. Matty Phillips, he’s a different lad totally. Molumby has looked better, Jake has done well, it is great to see.