Latest News
“He’s brought life back into place” – Former West Brom midfielder issues verdict on Carlos Corberan
Former West Brom midfielder Andy Johnson has praised Carlos Corberan for his impact at the club the short time he’s been at the Hawthorns.
Corberan was appointed as Albion’s new boss at the end of October, following Steve Bruce’s sacking after a poor start to the season and led the club to three wins and three clean sheets in a row prior to the World Cup break.
They are now preparing for a return to Championship action against Sunderland on Monday night with Johnson praising the new Albion head coach for bringing life back to the club so quickly.
When asked of his assessment so far of Corberan, Johnson told the Express and Star, Johnson said: “In fairness you can only say good things about him, there are only good things that have come out of what has happened since he has arrived.
“They look fitter and stronger, and they are playing with smiles on their faces, they are enjoying it, they know what they are doing, it is great to see and the results are showing that.”
Johnson went onto highlight the impact on individual players, with Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley coming in for praise.
“We talked about Kyle Bartley, he has gone from not being involved to coming in, scoring goals and the manager praising him as one of the best centre halves in the league. Matty Phillips, he’s a different lad totally. Molumby has looked better, Jake has done well, it is great to see.
“He has brought life back into the place. He is getting a response he probably never dreamed of, and the lads are loving what he is doing.”
West Brom will be hoping they can gather momentum going into the festive period as they look to put a gap between them and the bottom three.
The Baggies are currently sitting in 21st, ahead of Wigan in 22nd on goal difference but are just eight points off the top six. An unbeaten run could see them shoot up the table going into the new year, putting them in a good position for a playoff push in January.
Quiz: 10 of these 25 West Brom facts are fake – Can you identify them?
The Verdict
Corberan has been a breath of fresh air for West Brom. The club needed life bringing to it after fan discontent at the manager and owners, with Corberan proving a positive distraction.
However, he will be under pressure to continue their good run of form considering the position they find themselves in. With the league packed so tightly when it comes to points, it’s impossible to suggest that West Brom are in a relegation fight.
But Corberan will be all to well aware of what a poor run of form can do to your league position, as well as the impact of a good run as well.