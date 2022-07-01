“He’s been spotted at the Oracle for the last 13 years” – Reading FC fan pundit reacts amid Shane Long transfer news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading had a poor season last year as they narrowly avoided relegation down to League One.

This summer, Paul Ince is keen to strengthen his side in the hope that they can push further up the table.

However, with transfer restrictions in place the club are looking at free agents that can enhance their side.

Head of football operations Mark Bowen has confirmed Shane Long is one name the Royals are interested in following the expiration of his contract with Southampton yesterday.

Long started his career in England with Reading making over 200 appearances in all competitions and scoring 54 goals.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt for his thoughts on the potential signing: “Yeah Shane Long would be an interesting one.

“I think he’s been spotted at the Oracle for the last 13 years in any transfer window so we might actually get him here this time.

“I’d have him back; his heart, his passion, his energy and the fact that he loves Reading and started his career with us, it can only be a bonus.

“He’s a senior pro as well and hopefully still hungry to prove a point so can’t wait if it happens.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Reading FC players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Michael Olise Birmingham City Manchester City Crystal Palace Chelsea

The Verdict:

This would be a strong signing for Reading this summer especially if they are able to get him on a free transfer.

Long is a well experienced player who still has ability on the pitch and you can see him adding to Reading’s efforts both in his game and in the dressing room.

You can imagine the 35-year-old would be keen to secure the move himself as he is eager to keep playing and has an affinity with the club.

Given Reading’s money limitations, whether or not a deal can be made on wage terms will have to be seen but it would certainly be a boost for the Royals if they could get it done.