It has been an incredibly disappointing start to the season for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

QPR secured survival last season following an excellent turnaround under Marti Cifuentes in the second half of the campaign, and there was plenty of hope that they could climb the table in the year ahead.

The positivity around Loftus Road increased after a strong summer transfer window that saw the arrival of nine new signings, but it has not been the start to the season that R's supporters were expecting.

The Hoops picked up an impressive point in a 0-0 draw against second-placed Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, but they are now without a win in eight league games, and they currently sit 23rd in the table, three points from safety.

Championship table (as it stands 28th October) Team P GD Pts 17 Swansea City 12 0 13 18 Coventry City 12 -3 12 19 Stoke City 12 -4 12 20 Cardiff City 12 -7 12 21 Plymouth Argyle 12 -9 12 22 Luton Town 12 -6 11 23 QPR 12 -8 9 24 Portsmouth 12 -13 8

QPR fan pundit makes Lucas Andersen claim

When asked which player has surprised him in a positive or negative way this season, FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir said that midfielder Lucas Andersen has been the club's most underwhelming performer.

Andersen joined the R's on a free transfer in February following his departure from AaB, reuniting with Cifuentes after they worked together previously at the Danish club, and he played an important role in his side's survival last season as he scored one goal and provided four assists in 16 games.

The 30-year-old remained a regular at the start of this campaign, but he has lost his place in the team in recent weeks, and Louis believes his performances need to improve.

"Lucas Andersen one player who just hasn't quite been at his best at all this season, and I'm hoping that he improves his performances," Louis said.

"He's been poor.

"He was very decent for us at the back end of last season and showed his quality, experience and technical ability, and he had good performances.

"But this season he's just been so far off it, hence why he's not started the last couple of games.

"His touch, his awareness when he's got the ball, he's very slow, he's made a few mistakes that have led to us conceding a goal, he just looks really off the pace.

"He should be fully fit, I know he has suffered with injuries in the past and he has for us, and maybe he's still getting fully back up to speed.

"He can be a vital player for us with his experience and ability, but we just haven't seen it so far this season.

"I'm hoping he improves, and if he does, then you've got a decent player there in the attacking third.

"Last season we saw it, he created chances, he's got a good eye for a pass and he can chip in with the odd goal, so hopefully he improves and obviously he's a player that the manager knows and you'd think would do well for him again.

"Fingers crossed he improves his performances."

Marti Cifuentes will be hoping for Lucas Andersen improvement

In truth, Andersen has not been the only player to underperform during what has been a poor start to the season for QPR.

However, R's supporters will no doubt have expected more from the former Denmark international this season after the impact he made following his arrival at Loftus Road in February.

Andersen has found himself on the bench in recent weeks, and the R's have improved slightly during that time, so he could face a battle to get back into the starting line-up, particularly now Ilias Chair is back from injury.

As Louis says, Andersen has shown that he can be an asset for the Hoops at Championship level, and Cifuentes will be hoping that he can rediscover his form from last season soon in order to help his side move away from the relegation zone.