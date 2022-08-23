“He’s been outstanding” – Carlton Palmer shares glowing verdict of Sheffield Wednesday defender

Sheffield Wednesday have certainly bolstered their squad during the summer transfer window, with lots of new faces being added all across the pitch.

Whilst a few newbies are certainly catching the eye thus far, one player who is vastly experienced in Sheffield Wednesday colours, Liam Palmer, has been excellent.

Rated a nine by Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend on his 350th appearance for the club, Palmer has been a great source of consistency and positivity.

Sharing his thoughts on the defender’s performance against tough opposition in Bolton, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, I was very surprised in the opening game of the season against Portsmouth that he wasn’t in the starting lineup.

“He’s a very consistent performer. You can always put to Liam Palmer’s name a seven out of 10 every week. He’s a very consistent performer, he came back in after the opening game of the season and he’s been outstanding ever since.

“Against Bolton on the weekend, his 350th appearance for the club, he was absolutely outstanding. He’s a very important squad member for Sheffield Wednesday.”

The verdict

When lots of new additions come in, the role of existing players in the squad becomes heightened, with Palmer helping those incomings settle and gel.

Not letting the increased competition knock him off his stride, Palmer has in fact maintained a very high level of performance amidst all these new additions.

Sheffield Wednesday will be striving to win League One promotion this season, with Palmer a player who will be particularly eager to secure a second-tier return.

It remains to be seen how big of a part the experienced defender will play this season for the Owls but the early signs are very positive.