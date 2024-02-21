Ike Ugbo has been one of the key contributors to Sheffield Wednesday's fight for survival, and ex-Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer has said that they should explore a permanent deal if they stay in the second tier of English football.

Wednesday have made a good recovery in the league since Xisco Munoz was sacked in October to at least give themselves a scintilla of a chance of being able to stay in the Championship for the 2024-25 season.

Before Danny Röhl became the club's manager, they had collected three points from their opening 11 games of the season, and were seven points off of safety.

Wednesday have picked up 26 points in 22 games since then, and the gap to the places above the drop zone is now at four points.

They've had some very important wins over fellow strugglers like Birmingham City and Millwall over the past couple of weeks, and the main man that has driven them to those wins has been Ugbo.

The 25-year-old loanee has scored three of the four Wednesday goals in those two matches, and he is proving to be a very useful asset at the top end of the pitch following his arrival from French second tier side Troyes, via a half-season stint with Championship rivals Cardiff City.

Ike Ugbo's Sheffield Wednesday Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 6 Goals 3 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 2.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.5 Stats Correct As Of February 20, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Carlton Palmer: Sheffield Wednesday should look to sign Ike Ugbo next season

Player turned manager turned pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the club's league status will decide whether they try and make the Canadian's loan move a permanent one in the summer, although he has praised his early contributions in a Wednesday shirt.

Ad the former England international has been impressed with the 25-year-old's output over recent weeks.

"Wednesday have given themselves a massive chance of avoiding relegation to League One with a massive 2-0 win away at Millwall," said Palmer.

"One of the reasons why they have this hope is the signing of Ugbo on loan from Troyes. He's been outstanding for them, and it's given them a chance.

"They're on 29 points, with QPR on 32, Millwall on 33, and Huddersfield on 34, so they have a glimmer of hope that they could avoid relegation.

"Should Wednesday sign Ugbo on a permanent deal? At the end of the season, if they stay in the Championship, they have to assess the playing staff and make sure the recruitment is right.

"So, they'll have to have a good look at him between now and the end of the season, but he's looking to be a really good signing for Danny Röhl.

"They'll be looking to transition from a bottom-half Championship side to a middle of the table, or even top of the table, side, and Ugbo is proving that he can play at this level.

"I'm sure that this is a move that the Owls will pursue, providing they keep their status in the Championship."

Sheffield Wednesday decision on Ugbo should only be made in May

There are certainly reasons why Röhl and the front office staff at Hillsbrough would want to make any permanent deal for Ugbo happen before the summer transfer window begins.

His goals over recent weeks, plus the ones he scored earlier in the season for Cardiff City, show that he is a capable forward at the Championship level, and they are always going to be in high demand.

But, the club need to take a second to breathe and let the emotions of the wins over Birmingham and Millwall settle down.

He scored some very important goals in those games, but that doesn't mean he will be a perfect long-term signing for the Owls.

Like Palmer said, their league status will not only affect their financial ability to get him, but also their attractiveness to him.

There's no need to rush in to make a deal now; let's just see how the rest of the season pans out.