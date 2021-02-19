‘He’s been far too inconsistent’ – Sheffield Wednesday player’s contract situation as decision looms: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Neil Thompson has revitalised Sheffield Wednesday since becoming caretaker manager back in December, and he’s managed to also rejuvenate several players in the process.

One of those is Jordan Rhodes, who had been pretty much a bit-part player under both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis this season, but under Thompson’s guidance the striker has started scoring goals once again.

The 31-year-old came off the bench against Bournemouth at the start of February to head in the winning goal for the Owls in a 2-1 victory, and he was on the scoresheet again in a 2-0 home success over Wycombe.

Wednesday may have finally found a strike partnership in the form of Rhodes and Callum Paterson, but Rhodes is out of contract with the club in the summer.

And considering he is reportedly on £45,000-per week from the deal he signed in 2017 (according to The Sun, per HITC), he will have to take a drastic pay-drop either at Hillsborough or another potential suitor.

FLW’s resident Owls fan pundit Paul Reynolds has discussed Rhodes’ current situation at the club and whether or not he would keep him around if he was in charge.

Are you Sheffield Wednesday mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Owls quiz about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass

“There’s no question that Wednesday have been lacking in fire power up top this season,” Reynolds said.

“Since Steven Fletcher left we haven’t really had a consistent goal scorer.

“Despite this, I feel it’s probably time to let Jordan Rhodes go.

“His form looks to have improved a bit with two goals in February but the Scotland international recently turned 31 and is on mammoth wages.

If he’s unwilling to cut his wages substantially then Wednesday should let him go in order to free up some money to be invested elsewhere.

“Even if he ends the season in fine form he’s been far too inconsistent over his four years at Hillsborough to warrant a new deal for me.”

Our Verdict

Paul is spot on – Rhodes hasn’t lived up to his billing ever since he signed for the Owls in 2017, and he would probably have to do something special between now and the end of the season to earn a new deal.

Caretaker boss Thompson seems to like him, pointing out how he’s added more aggression to his game which has got him back into the starting line-up again, but there could be a new man at the helm whenever Dejphon Chansiri decides who he wants as the new boss.

Rhodes himself will know the score – he won’t get the same kind of money he’s been earning for the last four years anywhere else for the rest of his career, so he will have to downgrade his expectations.

If he’s willing to bring his wages down to perhaps the £10,000-per week mark, a deal could perhaps be done, but it could just be time for fresh ideas at Hillsborough and with Luke Jephcott being earmarked as a potential summer target, he could end up being Rhodes’ replacement at the club.