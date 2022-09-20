“He’s been fantastic” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit identifies best players of season so far

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have won two, drawn five and lost two of their opening nine League One encounters at the start of the Ben Garner era.

The Addicks have assembled a thin squad in some areas to tackle the third tier campaign, with less depth in some positions than was present in the 2021/22 season.

Garner has expressed has disappointment at that fact in recent weeks, but there have still been players who have been able to perform well in difficult circumstances.

FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming picked out three players who have made an impressive start to the season.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “There are probably a couple of contenders, I think Scott Fraser has played very well, he’s had a very promising start to the season in central midfield, getting forward, scoring goals and showing more glimpses of what he was like at MK Dons.

“Jesurun Rak-Sakyi obviously came in a bit later, playing on the right wing on loan from Palace, he’s been fantastic and he’s someone that I hope can continue to develop as the season goes on.

“Someone who’s also stuck out is Eoghan O’Connell at centre back, I think he had quite a tough opening couple of games for Charlton, but he has looked very professional since, his reading of the game is fantastic.

“He looks like a natural leader and it’s no surprise that he’s been given the vice captaincy even though he’s just come in this summer.

“He’s someone I’m hoping can be a stalwart at the back and perhaps help to bring through some of the young defenders that we’ve got at the club.”