“He’s been excellent” – Everton set to reignite transfer interest in Coventry City player: The verdict

Everton are considering reigniting their interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the January window, Football League World understands.

No Championship player has scored more goals than the 24-year-old this term (nine) and a host of Premier League clubs are weighing up moves in January, including the Toffees, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that the Sky Blues are set to offer Gyokeres a lucrative deal at the start of 2023 in an attempt to ward off interest.

The Hammers were keen in the summer and could be set to return for him in the winter window but would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Everton are short of a striker and it probably makes sense to pluck an option out of the EFL to complement what’s already in Lampard’s squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been frustrated by injuries, whilst Neal Maupay’s skill set is also useful. However, someone of Gyokeres’ ilk would be a shrewd addition, offering a focal point to supplement how Everton play.

Importantly, the 24-year-old isn’t just that focal point, he’s scored goals consistent for Coventry over the years. 17 last year and nine already this term, he certainly knows where the back of the net is and his range of goals is also impressive.

Before long, someone will take a punt on the Swede in the top-flight, whether that’s Everton or a rival.

You’d be minded not to sleep on that talent if you were Everton, given their need for more goals.

Ned Holmes

Lots has been said about Everton’s need to add more forward firepower and Viktor Gyokeres would certainly add something different to Frank Lampard’s squad.

The 24-year-old would be a useful middle ground between the physicality of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the pacey movement of Neal Maupay.

He’s been excellent for Coventry over the past 18 months or so and is deserving of a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Goodison Park could be a great destination because he would be allowed time to settle as they already have Calvert-Lewin as first choice and Maupay as another option.

There’s a lot to like about the Swede and it would be no surprise to see him have success with the Toffees.

Justin Peach

It would be the wrong move for both Gyokeres and Everton should the move materialise.

Everton are in a position where they need experience and goals as they bid to stay in the Premier League. Signing Gyokeres doesn’t guarantee a steady stream of goals in the Premier League and he certainly doesn’t have the experience to help a side in a relegation fight in the top flight.

Everton should perhaps go in a slightly different direction than signing a raw, unproven striker who isn’t ready for the Premier League.

His conversion rate of 24% shows that he still has plenty of development to do, and doing that at club that are more than likely to be fighting for their lives to stay in the Premier League will almost certainly be the wrong move for the Sweden international.