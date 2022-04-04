“He’s been class” – Lee Gregory heaps praise on Sheffield Wednesday teammate

Lee Gregory has heaped his praise on Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, in conversation with Yorkshire Live, with the Burnley loanee making some key contributions during the club’s 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Gregory may have grabbed the headlines with his stoppage-time winner at Hillsborough but Peacock-Farrell was equally as important during a fine display.

Victory for the Owls means they have jumped up to fifth place in the third-tier standings, now holding a three-point advantage over Oxford United in seventh.

You can call yourself a loyal Sheffield Wednesday supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1857 1867 1877 1887

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper and his continued importance, Gregory said: “[The save was] massive, massive. When you see them going through like that, you think the worst but what a save from Bails [Bailey], he kept us in the game.

“He’s been class. He’s more important than anyone, we just need him to keep confident and that’ll help him massively today. ‘Keepers can switch off when they’re not busy, so thankfully he was switched on and he made the save, he’s done well today. Maybe that just gave us a little boost, sometimes you need something to happen like that for us to realise ‘right, let’s go win this now’. That was the time.”

The verdict

It is easy to forget about the vital saves made by a goalkeeper when your team scores a 90th minute winner.

Peacock-Farrell has proven to be a strong addition at Hillsborough this season, proving to be an excellent shot-stopper and he has continued to improve with the ball at his feet.

The Northern Ireland international made a couple of excellent saves to keep his side at 1-1 and will be hoping to play a big part in what remains of this season too.

Sheffield Wednesday have an excellent opportunity to immediately return to the Championship and they need all parts to be moving together, with that seemingly happening in Yorkshire.