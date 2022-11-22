“He’s been brilliant“ – Sheffield United fan pundit waxes lyrical about key figure

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Paul Heckingbottom has earned a lot of admirers during his time in charge at Bramall Lane.

The 45-year-old has overseen the team’s attempts to get back into the Premier League over the past 12 months or so.

A play-off semi-final defeat last season has been met with a fresh challenge this campaign, with the team 2nd in the Championship table going into the World Cup break.

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that Heckingbottom has done a superb job since taking charge of the club late last year.

A number of factors have contributed to his positive first 12 months at the helm.

This Blades supporter believes that maintaining a high competitive level while managing the finances of the club has been key to the positive atmosphere surrounding the team.

He claimed that there are few managers in the game who could have done so well during his time with United.

“Absolutely delighted with the job Hecky is doing,” Wyse told Football League World.

“He’s been brilliant, he’s got us playing good football and stabilised the club at what could have been a very difficult period.

“We’ve got a brilliant chance at promotion this year and I genuinely don’t think many managers in the world could’ve done as well as he has with the situation he came into and with the hand he’s been dealt in terms of finances and transfers.”

United are three points behind league leaders Burnley as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Heckingbottom’s side won four of their last five league games before the break to climb to 2nd in the table.

Up next for the Blades is the visit of Huddersfield Town on 10 December.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom has been a big presence at United and has done well to turn things around since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic.

The club had fallen from the Premier League with a whimper and didn’t look like challenging for promotion under the Serbian.

While the play-off loss was bitterly disappointing, the signs are there already this season that the team should be right up there at the business end of the campaign.

Recent results have only highlighted the potential of this team, who should be considered one of the favourites for promotion.