Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could not help himself from making a few jabs at cross-city rivals Sheffield Wednesday and their manager Danny Rohl after his side completed the double over their fierce rivals.

Rhian Brewster’s second-half strike was enough to separate the Blades from the Owls at Hillsborough on Sunday, United beating Wednesday 1-0.

Having won the reverse fixtures by the same margin back in November, Wilder made it clear who currently holds the bragging rights in the Steel City.

Chris Wilder reminds Danny Rohl “he’s not won anything”

In the build-up to Sunday’s game Wilder had been left unimpressed by Danny Rohl’s comments, with the Sheffield United boss biding his time and only properly responding after victory had been achieved.

Speaking to the Star, Wilder shared: “I thought he was factually wrong on a few things.

“I think he was wrong about how we play as a direct team, I think he was wrong about a couple of things.

“But he has every right to say whatever he says.

“I think he was wrong last time, saying they should have got a win or a draw, I'm sure he'll be saying that again.

“But he's not got a win and he's not got a draw, he's been beaten twice.”

Wilder, who is hoping to lead Sheffield United back to the Premier League for a second time as Blades manager, also had a word of warning for Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl.

Championship Table (As of 16/03/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 51 80 2 Sheffield United 38 25 80 3 Burnley 38 41 78

However, Wilder’s comments had more than a little edge to them, with the Blades boss accusing the former Southampton coach of lacking respect.

Wilder continued: “I don't think he should start mind games when he's not won anything.

“He's a young manager and he got a lot of acclaim and a lot of praise for the job he did last season.

“He got some (praise) from me in my press conference.

“I'm not sure he respected us in terms of his press conference. But I respected him.

“I was a bit quieter than usual and said some good things - because there are a lot of good things.”

Chris Wilder declares Sheffield Wednesday’s season as over

Wilder’s gloating was not just restricted to jabs at his counterpart Rohl, with the Sheffield United manager also taking aim at Sheffield Wednesday as a whole.

"It's a great time to be a Sheffield United fan,” the Blades boss declared to The Star.

“That's what the talk I put to the players was: You can be part of that journey.

“We're 31 points clear of the opposition. We haven't done it by just bashing it up to Callum O'Hare and Rhian Brewster.”

After highlighting the gap between the two teams in the Championship table, Wilder took the bold step of declaring Wednesday’s season as over with eight games remaining.

That is despite the Owls being six points off the play-offs, although five teams sit between sixth-placed West Brom and Wednesday in 12th.

Wilder restarted: "We're here to win and we've won another tight Sheffield derby, it hasn't been luck, it hasn't been fortune.

“We win games of football. We're on 82 points after 38 games.

“Sheffield Wednesday are on 51, their season's done. Ours is still alive.”

Despite Wilder’s statement of Sheffield United sitting on 82 points, the Blades are currently second in the Championship table, level on 80 points with league leaders Leeds United.

The Blades suffered a two-point deduction at the start of the season for defaulting on payments to other clubs in the 2022/23 campaign.