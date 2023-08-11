This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City fans will be massively upset at the news that Gustavo Hamer might be on his way to Sheffield United in the coming days after reports suggested the Blades had agreed a £15million fee for the Dutchman.

Hamer has been the outstanding star for Coventry since his move to the CBS Arena back in 2020, and alongside Viktor Gyokeres, the duo formed a formidable partnership amongst others that dragged the Sky Blues to a play-off final penalty shoot-out against Luton, in which they were so desperately unfortunate to lose.

But with Gyokeres departing for a fee of around £20m in the summer, it appears that Hamer might be following him out of the door in the Midlands - with his move likely to almost match that fee in a serious rebuild for Coventry. But despite his departure, our Coventry City fan pundit holds bittersweet feelings towards his exit.

What is the feeling around Coventry City with Gus Hamer's potential departure?

FLW’s Coventry City pundit Neil Littlewood wished Hamer all the best before his move to Bramall Lane.

He said: “It’s bittersweet. We’ve had three years of him when we didn’t think we’d see one year of him. What a player! Genuinely, you see anything on social media with a lot of Coventry fans saying he’s the best player they have ever seen in Sky Blue, and for a generation of fans he has to be!

“He’s looked a little bit off it in pre-season, and at Wimbledon the other night. I’m guessing this has played a lot on his mind and affected him. But we’re a different team without him. Two games competitively this season we’ve been 1-0 up, Gustavo has come off and we’ve lost 2-1 in both of them. Now I’m not saying he’s the be all and end all, but come on! He’s a phenomenal talent.

“Personally, I think it’s a bad move. I think he’s been badly advised by an agent, and I’m not saying he should’ve signed a new deal at Coventry, because he’s 26 now and this is his last chance to get a real big contract and a real big move. Sheffield United could probably offer him about £40,000 per week. I think he’s just going into a relegation dogfight and I don’t think it’s the club for him.

“You see Moises Caicedo is leaving Brighton, he’d slot into that side beautifully and be playing European football, which he deserves to. He is good enough in my opinion.

“The timing of it is bad. On the eve of the first home game of the season, after a record number of season tickets sold, we’re expecting 25,000 on the gate against Middlesbrough. This happens the day before, it just leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

“Someone said at AFC Wimbledon the other night [in Coventry’s Carabao Cup tie] that at least Viktor Gyokeres was honest. We knew from the final whistle that it would be the last time we’d see him [Hamer] in a Coventry shirt. Gus has been a massive part of our pre-season, so it kind of gave you that little bit of hope.

"There’s no smoke without fire though, and there is too much out there now to suggest he’ll leave in a £15million deal. Again, all the best to him, that moment he scored at the Riverside in the play-offs was one of the best moments in my life."