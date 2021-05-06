‘Awful at Celtic’ – Many Derby County fans react to potential transfer arrival

Wayne Rooney will look to lure Shane Duffy to Derby County if the Rams stay up this season, according to Football Insider.

The Rams’ Championship status is hanging by a thread, and need to defeat Sheffield Wednesday this weekend to keep their place in the division.

A defeat to the Owls would send them into League One, and a draw may not even be enough if Rotherham manage to win at Cardiff.

But it seems that Wayne Rooney is already casting one eye on the summer, with five loanees set to return to their parent clubs and a few first-team players set to be out of contract.

According to Football Insider, Rooney has set his sights on signing Shane Duffy from Brighton if they do manage to stay up.

The 29-year-old has spent this season on loan at Celtic, making 27 appearances in what has been a disappointing season for the club.

He doesn’t look set to be a part of Graham Potter’s plans at Brighton going forward, and the door is open for him to leave on loan again this summer.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to this transfer speculation…

Will #BHAFC accept magic beans as payment? — I'm going off tapas. 🤬 (@timjacks1973) May 5, 2021

No thank you pic.twitter.com/0oitRccKEu — Jim Morris 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ⚽ C.O.Y.RAMS (@jimmorr19328477) May 6, 2021

At this level yes. But he has gone back a lot. You need someone with pace next to him as he can get caught on the turn easily. Still would be solid enough — Jack Sheehan (@Jack_Sheehan180) May 5, 2021

Probably the standout joke of Scottish football this season , lotto say for himself that his actual ability can’t deliver — Malc Whiley 💙 (@Scoots_n_Boots) May 5, 2021

Definite yes if his wages aren’t crazy, there’s a quality player in there — Adam (@Adam14dunne) May 5, 2021

We are not intrested in anyone..we dont even have a proper owner or money — Gem💋 (@gempopmoo) May 5, 2021

He’s been awful at celtic. Don’t touch — Simon (@simondcfc89) May 5, 2021

Absolutely not. — Matthew Jones (@Matthew_Jones6) May 5, 2021

Going by his performances for Celtic, I wouldn’t — Mr C (@DCFCTILLIDIE94) May 5, 2021