Derby County

'Awful at Celtic' – Many Derby County fans react to potential transfer arrival

Published

7 mins ago

on

Wayne Rooney will look to lure Shane Duffy to Derby County if the Rams stay up this season, according to Football Insider.

The Rams’ Championship status is hanging by a thread, and need to defeat Sheffield Wednesday this weekend to keep their place in the division.

A defeat to the Owls would send them into League One, and a draw may not even be enough if Rotherham manage to win at Cardiff.

But it seems that Wayne Rooney is already casting one eye on the summer, with five loanees set to return to their parent clubs and a few first-team players set to be out of contract.

According to Football Insider, Rooney has set his sights on signing Shane Duffy from Brighton if they do manage to stay up.

The 29-year-old has spent this season on loan at Celtic, making 27 appearances in what has been a disappointing season for the club.

He doesn’t look set to be a part of Graham Potter’s plans at Brighton going forward, and the door is open for him to leave on loan again this summer.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to this transfer speculation…


