Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League will help the club to convince Iliman Ndiaye to stay at the club.

The Blades are one win away from securing their place back in the top flight, with four fixtures remaining in the campaign.

However, there has been continued speculation surrounding the future of star forward Ndiaye, who has been key to the team’s position in the top two in the Championship this season.

The likes of Everton have been linked with a potential move for the Senegal international this summer, with clubs from Italy also credited with an interest.

Will Iliman Ndiaye leave Sheffield United this summer?

Palmer highlighted Ndiaye’s previous show of commitment to the club last January when speculation was also rife over his future as a positive indicator that he will remain at the club.

The 57-year-old believes that promotion to the Premier League should ease any concerns over a potential departure, highlighting every player’s desire to compete in the top flight.

But he also cited the takeover situation as potentially critical in any talks with Ndiaye.

“Ndiaye has probably been Sheffield United’s best player this season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s been absolutely outstanding. Outstanding.

“He was in demand all over the January transfer window, but he made it clear he was not going anywhere.

“Heckingbottom was so relieved when he stayed with the football club.

“In the coming days, Sheffield United are going to be promoted back to the Premier League, where everyone wants to play.

“He’s happy at the football club, he’s already made that very, very clear.

“So for him to stay, I would think the manager and the players are all hoping the takeover is completed and ratified quickly.

“The new owners coming in I suppose will have plenty of money, and this keeps the manager happy.

“He convinces players like Ndiaye to stay put knowing that there’s going to be a very bright future.”

The Blades can secure promotion on Wednesday night when they face a trip to the Hawthorns to meet West Brom.

Should Sheffield United cash-in on Iliman Ndiaye?

Ndiaye has proven to be one of the best in the division this season, impressively following-up a breakout campaign last year.

The forward has contributed 13 goals and eight assists from 42 appearances and has been crucial to United’s promotion bid.

It is hard to imagine the club cashing in on him this summer, and there is little reason for him to push for a move now that promotion is secured.

It will have to take a sizable figure and a huge opportunity for any of this to change, given the upwards trajectory at Bramall Lane.