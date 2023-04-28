Carlton Palmer believes Premier League promotion should go a long way to convincing Iliman Ndiaye to remain at Sheffield United.

The likes of AC Milan and Everton have been closely linked with a move for the Senegal international.

Will Iliman Ndiaye leave Sheffield United?

Ndiaye has received a lot of plaudits for his role in helping the Blades secure a place back in the top flight.

The forward has bagged 13 goals and five assists in the league, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side second in the table.

A top two spot was confirmed on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win over West Brom, ending the club’s two-season stay in the second division.

Palmer has praised Ndiaye for being one of the standout players in the entire division with his performances for United.

The 57-year-old claimed that whoever the new owners will need to show strong ambition immediately to help convince the likes of Ndiaye to remain over the long-term.

He also highlighted the commitment shown by the forward in the January window as evidence that he could turn down a move again this summer.

“Ndiaye will be linked with a lot of clubs,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s had a fantastic season for Sheffield United.

“He’s been a standout player, I think he’s been a standout player in the Championship, for me, this season.

“The player decided he didn’t want to leave the club in the January transfer window, so he’s very, very happy.

“Now Sheffield United are promoted to the Premier League, I think he’ll want to stay at the football club.

“So it’s important that the new owners can get the deal over the line, get in there, start showing their ambition by the signings they bring in and their aspirations for the new season.

“I think that will convince him to stay, and I expect to see him at Sheffield United next season.”

Will Sheffield United be tempted to cash-in on Ndiaye this summer?

The ownership situation surrounding the club does make it difficult to know what will happen next at Bramall Lane.

However, Ndiaye is a prized asset and it is hard to imagine the club countenancing a sale this summer.

The 23-year-old could be crucial to Heckingbottom’s side remaining in the Premier League next season, which is worth more than any reasonable transfer fee could rise to.

It is clear that Ndiaye is ready to compete on the big stage of the Premier League and now that United can offer him that, it’s hard to imagine him pushing for the exit door.