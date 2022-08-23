“He’s been a fantastic player for us” – Middlesbrough fan pundit tips 28-year-old to depart the club before transfer window shuts

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The final week of the transfer window could be a massive one for Middlesbrough, who have suffered from an unexpected poor start to the 2022-23 Championship season.

Chris Wilder’s side have picked up just three points out of a possible 15 to kick off their campaign, which is a lot less than what would have been expected from their opening fixtures.

Boro’s transfer business only really kick-started in early August when money came in from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, which has allowed the likes of Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Alex Mowatt to arrive.

Rodrigo Muniz has also been added to the forward line on loan and there is also major interest in Preston North End man Emil Riis and Groningen’s Jorgen Strand Larsen, which if one were to get over the line would mean four new strikers would be competing for two places.

Wilder went into the summer needing to overhaul his options in the final third, and despite netting twice against Stoke City last week, another new striker arrival could see Duncan Watmore’s chances become very limited.

Whilst Watmore has never been a prolific scorer since his arrival as a free agent in 2020, he has netted 18 times in the Championship and is a hard worker, but FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt believes that for the good of the 28-year-old’s career in the next few years, he should probably be moved on in the wake of Wilder’s striker shake-up.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing, and also wouldn’t be surprised to see Duncan Watmore depart the club,” Dana said.

“I’ve got absolutely nothing against Duncan Watmore, he’s been a fantastic player for us since he came in and nobody expected him to be the success that he has turned out to be.

“But as Boro are trying to build a squad to progress towards the level of a top six team, I think Duncan Watmore is in danger of being left behind.

“He did a fantastic job for us when we needed him to, but now I feel like if Boro get their striker targets, Watmore could be and probably will be somebody that falls down the pecking order so much that it’s probably best for all parties that we move him on.”

The Verdict

After some shocking luck with injuries whilst a Sunderland player, Watmore has managed to keep fit for the majority of his time on Teesside, only not being in the squad for three matches in his whole period at the club.

It seems clear though that Chris Wilder wants something different in terms of his strikers though, which is why he’s going to probably up with four new ones by the end of the transfer window.

Watmore, like Dana said, has done nothing wrong for Middlesbrough, but they look to be signing a different calibre of forward and despite netting a brace against Stoke, Watmore will soon be fifth choice more-than likely.

At 28 years of age, Watmore should be at the peak of his powers, so it would be good if he were able to get fixed up with another Championship club because he certainly knows where the back of the net is on his day.