‘He’s bang on’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Lolley’s brutally honest verdict

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters have reacted to Joe Lolley’s verdict on Donald Trump, where the Forest winger dubbed Trump as ‘mentally unhinged’ and a ‘Vile human’.

In several tweets, Trump has been informing the world of the audience that his daily White House briefings have been getting on several US networks, with him claiming they have attracted an average audience of ‘8.5 million on cable news’.

These tweets come amid the global pandemic in Coronavirus that is sweeping around the world, and this outburst from Trump has appeared to frustrate Lolley, who often offers his opinion on things away from football on social media.

He’s mentally unhinged. Vile human https://t.co/IegGoklVCH — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) March 30, 2020

Lolley’s brutally honest assessment of the US president has naturally sparked a reaction from plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters, who have been wading in on the debate which has caused discussion around the globe.

Here we take a look at some of the reactions many Forest fans have delivered to Lolley’s reaction to the Trump tweet….

No he's bang on. I just love the idea of policing someone's personal Twitter account you've chosen to follow. Like going into a pub, sitting with people at a table uninvited and telling them to change the subject. — Sara L (@mattinacoglioni) March 30, 2020

And you should know how hard it is to give the public exactly what they want Joe. Trump's confidence and arrogance kinda reminds me of a certain chap that spent some time at Forest. — rusty gamer (@rustyxgamer) March 30, 2020

He’s done absolutely nothing to ensure the lives of Americans are safe. If his numbers are going up they are as stupid as he is. — Matty P 🔴⚽ (@MattyPNFFC) March 30, 2020

Stick to football G̶a̶r̶y̶ Joe pic.twitter.com/IlyMCAYeT9 — Sara L (@mattinacoglioni) March 30, 2020

Not wrong though is he! — Ian Osborne (@WorcesterNFFC) March 30, 2020

An absolute narcissistic sociopath. — Beni Hana (@Raggarex) March 30, 2020

Are you hoping for Vince McMahon to get his own back, Joe & shave his hair off in the WWE ring? — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) March 30, 2020

I genuinely think he has something wrong like he’s loosing his marbles — Ryan (@Ryantooleyy) March 30, 2020

You can’t polish a turd, Joe! — Marwood Presley (@marwood_presley) March 30, 2020