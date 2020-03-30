Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘He’s bang on’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Lolley’s brutally honest verdict

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters have reacted to Joe Lolley’s verdict on Donald Trump, where the Forest winger dubbed Trump as ‘mentally unhinged’ and a ‘Vile human’.

In several tweets, Trump has been informing the world of the audience that his daily White House briefings have been getting on several US networks, with him claiming they have attracted an average audience of ‘8.5 million on cable news’.

These tweets come amid the global pandemic in Coronavirus that is sweeping around the world, and this outburst from Trump has appeared to frustrate Lolley, who often offers his opinion on things away from football on social media.

Lolley’s brutally honest assessment of the US president has naturally sparked a reaction from plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters, who have been wading in on the debate which has caused discussion around the globe.

Here we take a look at some of the reactions many Forest fans have delivered to Lolley’s reaction to the Trump tweet….


