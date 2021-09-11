‘He’s baffled my head today’, ‘Won’t last the season’ – These Middlesbrough fans take aim following Coventry defeat

Despite a deluge of transfer activity this summer, things don’t seem to be going to plan for Middlesbrough on the pitch.

With an experienced man at the helm and some exciting business done, many expect Boro to be up there at the top end of the table this season and to be challenging for the play-offs.

But fans are now worried that their team may not be up to much after they slumped to their latest defeat against Coventry City.

Boro had picked up six points from their opening five matches, with three draws, one loss and a win over Bristol City, but they succumbed tamely to a loss at the Coventry Building Society Arena this afternoon.

A Martyn Waghorn brace gave the Sky Blues all three points and saw Boro supporters asking serious questions of their side but also Neil Warnock.

The veteran manager has come in for a lot of flak following this latest result and some are even accusing him of not liking new Argentinian signing Martin Payero, who was not in the squad after coming down with a mystery illness.

Take a look at what fans are saying regarding Warnock following the 2-0 loss in the Midlands this afternoon.

Warnock's style of football doesn't work anymore, maybe a few years back but not anymore. Teams defend too easily against it — Owen (@Owen_UTB) September 11, 2021

Just get Warnock out now and let the new fella have this season to plan for a proper promotion push next year — UTB 🇸🇮 (@DailyBoro) September 11, 2021

Warnock out ASAP before the season is rendered useless — lucas connor (@Lucdoggy) September 11, 2021

Bin Warnock and send Howson with him. — Alex Hardy (@alexhardy1987) September 11, 2021

Get warnock out while the seasons still young.. — David Mellor (@davidpaulmellor) September 11, 2021

Unfortunately i dont think warnock has long left here — Ryan Woodcock (@ryanwoodyyy) September 11, 2021

Warnock out. It’s not enough him being your funny grandad anymore. #UTB — Peter Elsdon (@elsdon85) September 11, 2021

I like Warnock but he's baffled my head today. — Eojsewob (@EojSewob) September 11, 2021

Absolutely over the moon that people are starting to realise warnock isn’t it — Jordan Birdsall (@BirdsallJordan) September 11, 2021

Warnock wont last the season — Crouch (@Crouch59) September 11, 2021