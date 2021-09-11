Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘He’s baffled my head today’, ‘Won’t last the season’ – These Middlesbrough fans take aim following Coventry defeat

Published

7 mins ago

on

Despite a deluge of transfer activity this summer, things don’t seem to be going to plan for Middlesbrough on the pitch.

With an experienced man at the helm and some exciting business done, many expect Boro to be up there at the top end of the table this season and to be challenging for the play-offs.

But fans are now worried that their team may not be up to much after they slumped to their latest defeat against Coventry City.

Boro had picked up six points from their opening five matches, with three draws, one loss and a win over Bristol City, but they succumbed tamely to a loss at the Coventry Building Society Arena this afternoon.

A Martyn Waghorn brace gave the Sky Blues all three points and saw Boro supporters asking serious questions of their side but also Neil Warnock.

The veteran manager has come in for a lot of flak following this latest result and some are even accusing him of not liking new Argentinian signing Martin Payero, who was not in the squad after coming down with a mystery illness.

Take a look at what fans are saying regarding Warnock following the 2-0 loss in the Midlands this afternoon.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

