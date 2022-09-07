“He’s an animal” – Kortney Hause makes claim over Watford teammate

Watford have begun life back in the Championship well, with only one loss in their opening eight fixtures in the division so far.

It’s meant the side have crept into the play-off places and having held on to both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, the club have plenty of talent in their ranks to ensure they are amongst the promotion contenders come the end of the campaign.

They’ve also recruited well during the summer window too and boss Rob Edwards has got to work building the kind of squad he wants at Vicarage Road. That’s included the addition of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa, who has now come in for some high praise from his teammate Kortney Hause.

The two players go way back, with both having featured for Villa in the past and therefore knowing each other from their time with the Premier League club. Now, back together in the Championship with the Hornets, Hause has been quick to praise the level of the young striker, telling the club’s official website that he is ‘top drawer’ and that he should have a big future in the game.

Last season, the forward spent some time on loan with Nottingham Forest in the second tier and helped them to achieve a promotion back to the top flight. In 15 fixtures for the side, he managed a haul of five goals and two assists and impressed many with his performances.

Now, he’ll be hoping for a similar if not better output this campaign. Hause certainly believes the player is capable too, as he labelled his teammate as one man who could have a big future in the game.

Speaking to the club’s official website then, he said: “He’s an animal and he’s got it all. He’s not just a goal scorer, but he can drop deep, he can pick the ball up and he can take the ball past three or four players. He’s top, top drawer and he’s still young and he’s got a big future ahead of him as well, and I’m sure he wants to pick up from where he left off with his form last season at Nottingham Forest.”

The Verdict

Keinan Davis has always threatened to be a very good striker and Aston Villa themselves have backed the player to have a bright future.

He could now finally be living up to his promise and potential, having been solid for Nottingham Forest at the very top end of the division in the last campaign. A record of 0.59 goals or assists per 90 last season is a great start for the 24-year-old and now that he is well into his twenties, it is time for him to push on and really realise his abilities.

If he can manage a similar rate to what he produced with Forest at Watford, then he could be a real key player for the side going forward. The thing is, he isn’t even a guaranteed starter yet for the club, with Sarr available and Joao Pedro and Vakoun Issouf Bayo producing the goods in their starting roles for the Hornets.

They have a very good selection of forwards for their frontline right now then and Davis could end up being one of the brightest if Hause is correct with his claims.