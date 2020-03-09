‘He’s alive’, ‘Save him for the senior side’ – These Leeds United fans can’t believe star’s inclusion in under-23 clash

Leeds United have named a particularly strong under-23 side for their clash with Barnsley this afternoon.

Among the names within Carlos Corberan’s side are Barry Douglas, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton, Gjanni Alioski, Ian Poveda and Tyler Roberts.

A number of these players have been regulars in Marcelo Bielsa’s first team squad during their promotion race, with the likes of Poveda in the process of building himself up for his first team breakthrough.

The next few weeks will be key for Leeds United as they look

to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Victory over Huddersfield Town at the weekend put the Whites top of the table, and so it’s crucial that they have any many players ready to be thrown into action if required between now and the end of the season.

As you’d imagine, Leeds United’s under-23 team selection has sparked quite a reaction from supporters who were somewhat surprised to see so many first team stars involved.

Here’s what they had to say.

Poveda is alive — ZL (@lufcZxch) March 9, 2020

Davis is back already?! And Poveda is alive — Aaron S (@aarons1308) March 9, 2020

No! Not Roberts! Save him for the senior side!!!! — Carl Gould (@carlgtgould) March 9, 2020

Pray for Tyler🙏 — Jason LUFC (@jasonoflynn11) March 9, 2020

That team would win league 1 👀 — Ryan Digings (@KidArafan) March 9, 2020

Just please keep them all fit. — arron (@ArronRenehan) March 9, 2020

Should make good viewing 💛💙💛 — Nick ALAW MOT 💛💙 (@MotNicodemus) March 9, 2020

Get Poveda with the first team ffs.. #lufc — Connor Mahoney!! BielsaBall and Beer 🍺🍺 (@ConnorMOT92) March 9, 2020