Highlights QPR signed Jack Colback after his departure from Nottingham Forest. He has made an immediate impact, scoring two goals and assisting one in three appearances.

Colback's performances have impressed QPR fans, who appreciate his experience and calmness in midfield. He has also helped improve the form of Andre Dozzell.

Colback's arrival at QPR has had a positive effect on the team, and he has shown the potential to be a fantastic signing and a leader for the squad.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR snapped up free agent Jack Colback following his Nottingham Forest exit.

Colback made 11 Premier League appearances for the Tricky Trees last term, most of which came from the bench. However, he was not offered a new contract before the season came to an end, and was subsequently released by the club.

The man who played on both sides of the Tyne-Wear derby penned an initial two-year deal with the West London club, who have the option of adding another 12 months if they wish.

The midfielder has played over 100 times at every outfit that he has joined on a permanent basis throughout his career, and Gareth Ainsworth's men will be hoping that they will be the latest addition to that list.

His campaign has started very well so far. Colback has played thrice, scoring two and assisting one in the process. He made his debut in a narrow defeat to Ipswich Town at Loftus Road, before netting the Hoops' only strike during their trip to Southampton.

The came his first 90 minutes, where he was the best player on the pitch. He scored, and then turned provider, as his side stole all three points from Middlesbrough.

What do QPR fans think of Jack Colback?

Colback has immediately endeared himself towards the QPR faithful. We have already been through his impressive offensive stats, so light must now be shone on his excellence elsewhere. The Englishman has completed 85% of his passes and made more than three tackles every 90 minutes.

Our QPR fan pundit, Louis, told FLW whether he was surprised by the 33-year-old's immediate impact.

"I suppose I am surprised, but also not at the same time, purely because he has come to the club late and not really had a pre-season playing matches and lacks that crucial fitness. Obviously at his age, at 33, it doesn’t really mean much at all, especially in this league.

"At the same time, you’ve got to say ‘fair play’. He’s come in, started a couple of games, and added a few goals, which I think myself and other people weren’t expecting."

He added: "It’s just his overall performances. No one can doubt his ability at this level and the experience he’s got. He showed it in his time at Forest, when they went up, and he’s added a real calmness to the midfield.

"I think it’s important to mention that Andre Dozzell, so far this season, has looked a different player - we saw that even more so with his goal at Middlesbrough. I think that’s actually due to Jack Colback coming in. It allows Dozzell to play a bit further up, with Sam Field and Colback behind, and it’s really worked. So credit to Jack Colback in that respect as well.

"When you sign players like him, Steve Cook and Asmir Begovic, it’s going to have a positive effect, and you can see it so far with the last few games. There are really positive signs to take, and Colback has definitely been one of them. He’s even scored some goals which is brilliant, so hopefully he can stay fit and crack on for us."

Will Jack Colback be a success at QPR?

Obviously, Colback is still in the very early knockings of his QPR career, but so far, he has shown all the hallmarks of a fantastic signing.

The Rs were widely tipped to be relegated this term following an incredibly poor finish last time out. QPR won just three times after Christmas last season, and were fortunate to avoid the drop to League One thanks to their admirable start.

Colback will not just bring impressive technical nous to Loftus Road, he will also be a leader, and somebody that the squad's younger members can look towards when they need support.