'He's actually lost the plot' – These Luton fans react to starting XI to face Millwall

3 mins ago

Luton Town take on Millwall at The Den this afternoon, hoping to put a stop to a poor away record that has seen eight consecutive defeats on the road for the Hatters.

Graeme Jones’s side currently sit second from bottom in the Championship relegation zone, occupying 23rd place with 21 points from 25 games.

The Hatters have not won in their last five league games, a sequence stretching back from December 7th.

Last time out, Luton suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate, conceding within the first four minutes of the contest.

Luton also have the unwanted record of not winning against Millwall since 2005.

The last meeting between the two sides in October ended in a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

Graeme Jones has made three changes to the starting XI for today’s game, with Martin Cranie, Alan Sheehan and Callum McManaman coming into the side.

Here are how these Luton fans reacted to the lineup…


