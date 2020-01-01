‘He’s actually lost the plot’ – These Luton fans react to starting XI to face Millwall

Luton Town take on Millwall at The Den this afternoon, hoping to put a stop to a poor away record that has seen eight consecutive defeats on the road for the Hatters.

Graeme Jones’s side currently sit second from bottom in the Championship relegation zone, occupying 23rd place with 21 points from 25 games.

The Hatters have not won in their last five league games, a sequence stretching back from December 7th.

Last time out, Luton suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate, conceding within the first four minutes of the contest.

QUIZ: Can you remember Luton’s last fifteen league positions?

1 of 15 Where did Luton finish in League One the during the 04/05 season? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th

Luton also have the unwanted record of not winning against Millwall since 2005.

The last meeting between the two sides in October ended in a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

Graeme Jones has made three changes to the starting XI for today’s game, with Martin Cranie, Alan Sheehan and Callum McManaman coming into the side.

ℹ️ LINE-UP | Here's how the Town will start at The Den this afternoon… #COYH pic.twitter.com/FjLUQkIzfB — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 1, 2020

Here are how these Luton fans reacted to the lineup…

The lucky wheel is at it again — Jamie Doyle (@JME0003) January 1, 2020

Tunnicliffe is one of the main problems Jones — Jake Blackwood (@jakeblackwood_) January 1, 2020

He’s actually lost the plot I give up 🤦‍♂️🙈 — Callum⚽️ (@callumLtfc) January 1, 2020

Not too sure about that, but at least it seems like we’ll have an actual defense — Jamie Carway (@JamieCarway) January 1, 2020

How is butterfield not playing — mick george (@lampmick) January 1, 2020

Can’t believe Cornick on the bench in a must win game. He was a handful Sunday. V Odd. Moncur ahead of Tunnicliff? Good luck today from the M4… — Dunstable Reds (@scrumpymac) January 1, 2020

This could work — Connor (@TheConnorHazel) January 1, 2020