‘He’s actually done it’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to breaking team news for QPR match

Middlesbrough will be looking to make a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they when they host QPR at The Riverside Stadium.

Neil Warnock’s side go into the game having taken just one point from their last four games to all but end their hopes of a play-off place, and the club will now be focusing on a strong end of the season ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer transfer window.

QPR meanwhile go into the game just one point and one place behind ‘Boro in the Championship table, following a strong second-half of the season.

Perhaps with that in mind, Warnock has named a Middlesbrough side that shows two changes from the one that lost 2-0 at Barnsley last time out, as Jordan Archer makes his league debut for the club, replacing Marcus Bettinelli in goal, and Yannick Bolasie comes in for Chuba Akpom in attack.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Middlesbrough fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game, with the change of goalkeeper a major talking point.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

No Bettinelli finally!!! — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) April 17, 2021

Oh he’s actually done it — Jack Beadle (@JackBeadle1) April 17, 2021

No bettinelli and 442 😲 — John H (@highenergy396) April 17, 2021

He’s finally dropped him — Caine McCabe (@CaineUTB) April 17, 2021

Archerrrrrrr 😍😍 — haz (@h_williams23) April 17, 2021

finally no more bettinelli my heart can relax…. #UTB https://t.co/QP72Z2dCV1 — George 🇨🇩 (@GBallantyne7) April 17, 2021