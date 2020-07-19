‘He’s accepting that’ – Fulham boss details Aleksandar Mitrovic situation after Wednesday win

Fulham boss Scott Parker has insisted that forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is accepting the responsibility that comes with being the club talisman, after once again taking the armband in yesterday’s win.

The Serb returned to his perch at the top of the Championship scorers’ list yesterday. He netted twice in the 5-3 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday, taking his league tally to 26 for the season.

Club captain Tom Cairney started from the bench yesterday. The 29-year-old had missed the previous three through injury and in two of them, Mitrovic was handed the armband.

He took on the role at Craven Cottage yesterday as well, and speaking to www.fulhamfc.com, Parker explained the importance of giving Mitrovic some more responsibility within the team:

“There’s one thing I bang on about with him, he needs to show more of that. He has ability, he’s been our focal point…He needs to show his leadership qualities and show how important he is. He has done that massively. He’s still only young.

“He is still growing and learning. He’s accepting that responsibility and the pressure that’s heaped on centre forwards. That’s a big pressure and his performance was fantastic. He works hard for the team and I know the goals will come.”

Cairney has had a somewhat contested season. He’s managed a respectable eight goals in the league this term but his own leadership qualities have been called into question at times.

Now with Mitrovic taking the armband, it could mean Cairney might have to work hard to take it back – he might even struggle to get back into the starting line-up given the strong competition in central midfield.

The verdict

Mitrovic has become a real class act over the past few seasons. From the fiery youngster who kept getting sent off for Newcastle, to the 26-goal Championship striker he is at Fulham – Mitrovic’s journey has been an inspired one, and he only seems to be getting better under Parker.